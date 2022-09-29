MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the "Company") today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2022.

"We exited fiscal 2022 with increased demand in both our product and service businesses, as well as solid core sales growth in two of our four regions," said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO. "We are pleased with our team's performance in the quarter and the momentum that we are building, despite the continued difficult macroeconomic environment and ongoing supply chain challenges."

Mr. Sternlieb continued, "During the fourth quarter, we delivered on our topline, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow initiatives across the Company, and we broke the typical fourth quarter seasonal sales trend, with sequential growth over the third quarter on a constant currency basis. At the same time, we continued to make important progress on our ASCEND transformation program, with an emphasis on delivering profitable growth as we move into fiscal 2023 and beyond. Our strong cash flow and adjusted EBITDA performance in the quarter allowed us to continue to deploy capital through share repurchase, consistent with our capital allocation strategy, and reduce our leverage ratio."

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31,

2022 August 31,

2021 August 31,

2022 August 31,

2021 Net Sales $151.8 $145.4 $571.2 $528.7 Net Income $11.4 $6.5 $20.7 $40.2 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.20 $0.11 $0.35 $0.67 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.37 $0.19 $0.83 $0.63

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $151.8 million compared to $145.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Core sales improved 10% year over year, with product sales up 12% and service revenues up 3%. The impact from foreign currency exchange rates reduced net sales by 6% in the quarter compared to the prior year.

Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net income and diluted earnings per share were $11.4 million and $0.20, respectively, compared to net income and diluted EPS of $6.5 million and $0.11, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net income included: Restructuring charges of $3.0 million ($2.1 million, or $0.04 per share, after tax) attributable to ASCEND initiatives; ASCEND transformation program charges ("ASCEND charges") of $9.8 million ($7.4 million, or $0.13 per share, after tax) primarily related to the use of external services for support in the design and implementation of the program; Impairment and divestiture charges of $1.3 million ($1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, after tax) attributable to the Other operating segment; and Tax benefits related to leadership transition and board search charges ($0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax) and previously recorded business review charges ($0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, after tax).

Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter net income included an impairment and divestiture charge of $5.7 million ($5.1 million, or $0.08 per share, after tax) attributable to the Other operating segment.

Excluding the items detailed above, adjusted diluted EPS was $0.37 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.19 in the comparable prior year period.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended August 31, 2022 were $571.2 million, compared to $528.7 million in the comparable prior year period. Core sales increased 11% year over year, while the net impact of foreign currency reduced net sales 3%.

Fiscal 2022's net income and diluted EPS for the twelve months ended August 31, 2022 were $20.7 million and $0.35, respectively, compared to net income and diluted EPS of $40.2 million and $0.67, respectively, in the comparable prior year period.

Fiscal 2022's adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended August 31, 2022 was $84.4 million (inclusive of a $13.2 million accounts receivable reserve previously noted in our second and third quarter earnings release) compared to $74.7 million in the comparable prior year period.

Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) (US$ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Net Sales $139.7 $134.8 $527.3 $493.1 Operating Profit $28.5 $26.9 $78.4 $81.7 Adjusted Op Profit (1) $31.5 $26.8 $86.2 $84.3 Adjusted Op Profit % (1) 22.6% 19.9% 16.4% 17.1% (1) Excludes $2.2 million of restructuring charges and $0.8 million of ASCEND charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.1 million of restructuring benefit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The twelve months ended August 31, 2022 excludes $5.9 million of restructuring charges, $1.1 million of impairment & divestiture charges, $0.5 million of leadership transition charges, $0.9 million of ASCEND charges and a gain on sale of a facility, net of transaction charges, of $0.6 million compared to $2.1 million of restructuring charges and $0.5 million of net impairment & divestiture charges in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2022 net sales were $139.7 million, 4% higher than the prior fiscal year's fourth quarter net sales. Core sales increased 10% year over year. The increase in core sales is attributable to the continued global market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, continued volume growth due to strong customer demand, and the impact of pricing actions taken to offset inflationary pressures.

Adjusted operating profit margin increased year over year to 22.6%, primarily due to increased sales volume and savings from cost management and restructuring initiatives implemented in prior periods, despite increased material and freight costs, as well as operating inefficiencies driven by continued supply chain challenges.

Corporate Expenses and Income Taxes from Continuing Operations

Corporate expenses were $15.9 million and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, respectively.

Adjusted corporate expenses (2) of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $0.3 million lower than the comparable adjusted prior year period expense of $6.5 million, primarily due to restructuring savings and reduced salaries/wages slightly offset by increased incentive compensation expense.

of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $0.3 million lower than the comparable adjusted prior year period expense of $6.5 million, primarily due to restructuring savings and reduced salaries/wages slightly offset by increased incentive compensation expense. The fiscal 2022 fourth quarter adjusted effective income tax rate from continuing operations of approximately 17% was lower than the fourth quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted rate of approximately 36%.

(2) Excludes approximately $0.8 million of restructuring charges and $8.9 million of ASCEND charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.1 million of leadership transition and board search charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations represent the impacts from certain retained liabilities associated with the divestiture of the former EC&S segment on October 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) Period Ended August 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Cash Balance $120.7 $123.7 $140.4 Debt Balance $204.0 $205.0 $175.0 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA** 0.9 1.1 0.6

Net debt at August 31, 2022 was approximately $83 million (total debt of $204 million less $121 million of cash), which increased approximately $2 million from May 31, 2022. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 0.9x at August 31, 2022. The company purchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 for a total of approximately $39 million under its share repurchase program announced in March of 2022.

** As of August 31, 2022 calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's September 2022 Senior Credit Facility. Prior periods calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's March 2019 Senior Credit Facility.

Outlook

Mr. Sternlieb continued, "Our fiscal year 2023 outlook reflects cautious optimism that our momentum will continue while we navigate the uncertain global macroeconomic environment, including significant foreign currency headwinds. Through the execution of our growth strategy and our ASCEND transformation program, we remain confident that Enerpac Tool Group is well positioned to respond to these economic uncertainties and drive shareholder value.

"In that light, assuming no broad-based recessionary conditions and excluding the impact of any foreign currency changes, we have set our full year fiscal 2023 net sales guidance range to $565 to $585 million. In addition, we have set our full year fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $113 to $123 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $12 to $18 million."

Mr. Sternlieb concluded, "We look forward to hosting our Investor Day in New York City on November 16th where we will be launching our new strategy, providing further details on ASCEND, and introducing our new management team. I want to thank our global team for their hard work and dedication throughout a challenging fiscal 2022. We have made significant strides in the last twelve months, while maintaining a focus on serving our customers and delivering value for all our stakeholders."

Conference Call Information

An investor conference call is scheduled for 10:00 am CT on September 29, 2022. Webcast information and conference call materials, including an earnings presentation, are available on the Enerpac Tool Group company website (www.enerpactoolgroup.com).

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Management cautions that these statements are based on current estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of factors, which could cause actual results to differ from these estimates. Among other risks and uncertainties, Enerpac Tool Group's results are subject to risks and uncertainties arising from general economic conditions, supply chain risk, material and labor cost increases, the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the pandemic or related government responses on the Company's business, the businesses of the Company's customers and vendors, employee mobility and whether site-specific health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 might require operations to be halted for some period of time, volatile oil pricing, variation in demand from customers, the impact of geopolitical activity on the economy, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, continued market acceptance of the Company's new product introductions, the successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of restructurings, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to the ASCEND program, including any assumptions underlying its calculation of expected incremental adjusted EBITDA, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, tax law changes, foreign currency fluctuations and interest rate risk. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, including in the tables attached to this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group's operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company's performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company's business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

(tables follow)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) August 31, August 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,699 $ 140,352 Accounts receivable, net 106,747 103,233 Inventories, net 83,672 75,347 Other current assets 31,884 38,503 Total current assets 343,002 357,435 Property, plant and equipment, net 41,372 48,590 Goodwill 257,949 277,593 Other intangible assets, net 41,507 54,545 Other long-term assets 74,052 82,084 Total assets $ 757,882 $ 820,247 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 72,524 $ 61,958 Accrued compensation and benefits 21,970 21,597 Short-term debt 4,000 - Income taxes payable 4,594 5,674 Other current liabilities 49,358 45,535 Total current liabilities 152,446 134,764 Long-term debt, net 200,000 175,000 Deferred income taxes 7,533 4,397 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 11,941 17,783 Other long-term liabilities 66,217 76,105 Total liabilities 438,137 408,049 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 16,679 16,604 Additional paid-in capital 212,986 202,971 Treasury stock (742,844 ) (667,732 ) Retained earnings 967,885 953,339 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (134,961 ) (92,984 ) Stock held in trust (3,209 ) (3,067 ) Deferred compensation liability 3,209 3,067 Total shareholders' equity 319,745 412,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 757,882 $ 820,247

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 151,827 $ 145,427 $ 571,223 $ 528,660 Cost of products sold 78,093 79,158 305,835 285,504 Gross profit 73,734 66,269 265,388 243,156 Selling, general and administrative expenses 54,634 45,215 216,874 175,277 Amortization of intangible assets 1,628 1,843 7,306 8,176 Restructuring charges (benefit) 3,049 (37 ) 8,135 2,392 Impairment & divestiture charges 1,297 5,659 2,413 6,198 Operating profit 13,126 13,589 30,660 51,113 Financing costs, net 1,719 870 4,386 5,266 Other (income) expense, net (257 ) 275 748 1,872 Earnings before income tax expense 11,664 12,444 25,526 43,975 Income tax expense 306 5,895 4,801 3,763 Net earnings from continuing operations 11,358 6,549 20,725 40,212 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (190 ) (1,283 ) (3,905 ) (2,135 ) Net earnings $ 11,168 $ 5,266 $ 16,820 $ 38,077 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.35 $ 0.67 Diluted 0.20 0.11 0.35 0.67 Loss per share from discontinued operations Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.04 ) Earnings per share* Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.28 $ 0.63 Diluted 0.19 0.09 0.28 0.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 57,524 60,205 59,538 60,024 Diluted 57,963 60,678 59,909 60,403 *The total of earnings per share from continuing operations and loss per share from discontinued operations may not equal earnings per share due to rounding.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 44,731 29,491 52,246 54,860 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (191 ) (197 ) (510 ) (677 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 44,540 $ 29,294 $ 51,736 $ 54,183 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (1,447 ) (2,515 ) (8,417 ) (12,019 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 18 8 1,176 22,409 Proceeds from company owned life insurance policies - - - 2,911 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities - continuing operations (1,429 ) (2,507 ) (7,241 ) 13,301 Cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations - - - - Cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (1,429 ) (2,507 ) (7,241 ) 13,301 Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 40,000 - 85,000 10,000 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (45,000 ) (20,000 ) (60,000 ) (90,000 ) Swingline borrowings/repayments, net 4,000 - 4,000 - Purchase of treasury shares (38,817 ) - (75,112 ) - Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other (520 ) 160 (3,681 ) 128 Payment of cash dividend - - (2,409 ) (2,394 ) Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations $ (40,337 ) (19,840 ) (52,202 ) (82,266 ) Cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations - - - 750 Cash used in financing activities $ (40,337 ) (19,840 ) (52,202 ) (81,516 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,780 ) (2,874 ) (11,946 ) 2,214 Net cash (decrease) increase from continuing operations (2,815 ) 4,270 (19,143 ) (11,891 ) Net cash (decrease) increase from discontinued operations (191 ) (197 ) (510 ) 73 Net (decrease) increase from cash and cash equivalents $ (3,006 ) 4,073 (19,653 ) (11,818 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 123,705 136,279 140,352 152,170 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 120,699 $ 140,352 $ 120,699 $ 140,352

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Sales Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 112,175 $ 112,739 $ 133,400 $ 134,811 $ 493,125 $ 121,313 $ 125,940 $ 140,395 $ 139,694 $ 527,342 Other 7,255 7,915 9,749 10,616 35,535 9,590 10,659 11,499 12,133 43,881 Total $ 119,430 $ 120,654 $ 143,149 $ 145,427 $ 528,660 $ 130,903 $ 136,599 $ 151,894 $ 151,827 $ 571,223 % Sales Growth Industrial Tool & Services Segment -17 % -9 % 44 % 31 % 8 % 8 % 12 % 5 % 4 % 7 % Other -35 % -21 % 8 % 28 % -8 % 32 % 35 % 18 % 14 % 23 % Total -19 % -10 % 41 % 31 % 7 % 10 % 13 % 6 % 4 % 8 % Operating Profit from Continuing Operations Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 17,362 $ 14,880 $ 25,304 $ 26,772 $ 84,318 $ 19,646 $ 15,654 $ 19,421 $ 31,521 $ 86,242 Other (1,662 ) (1,834 ) 14 (968 ) (4,450 ) (1,257 ) 334 1,017 1,853 1,947 Corporate / General (6,282 ) (6,289 ) (5,808 ) (6,535 ) (24,915 ) (5,486 ) (4,309 ) (6,705 ) (6,179 ) (22,679 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 9,418 $ 6,757 $ 19,510 $ 19,269 $ 54,953 $ 12,903 $ 11,679 $ 13,733 $ 27,195 $ 65,510 Impairment & divestiture charges (139 ) (401 ) - (5,659 ) (6,198 ) - (1,116 ) - (1,297 ) (2,413 ) Restructuring (charges) benefit (210 ) (649 ) (1,571 ) 37 (2,392 ) (2,737 ) (1,832 ) (517 ) (3,049 ) (8,135 ) Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - 5,359 - 5,359 - - 585 - 585 Leadership transition & board search charges (benefit) (2) - - (551 ) (58 ) (609 ) (3,759 ) (1,747 ) (2,800 ) 37 (8,269 ) Business review charges - - - - - - (2,500 ) (502 ) - (3,002 ) ASCEND transformation program charges - - - - - - - (3,856 ) (9,760 ) (13,616 ) Operating profit $ 9,069 $ 5,707 $ 22,747 $ 13,589 $ 51,113 $ 6,407 $ 4,484 $ 6,643 $ 13,126 $ 30,660 Adjusted Operating Profit % Industrial Tool & Services Segment 15.5 % 13.2 % 19.0 % 19.9 % 17.1 % 16.2 % 12.4 % 13.8 % 22.6 % 16.4 % Other -22.9 % -23.2 % 0.1 % -9.1 % -12.5 % -13.1 % 3.1 % 8.8 % 15.3 % 4.4 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 7.9 % 5.6 % 13.6 % 13.2 % 10.4 % 9.9 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 17.9 % 11.5 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations (1) Earnings from continuing operations $ 4,822 $ 3,584 $ 25,257 $ 6,549 $ 40,212 $ 3,185 $ 2,121 $ 4,061 $ 11,358 $ 20,725 Financing costs, net 1,716 1,338 1,340 870 5,266 961 755 951 1,719 4,386 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,258 1 (4,390 ) 5,895 3,763 1,781 1,337 1,377 306 4,801 Depreciation & amortization 5,458 5,507 5,473 5,173 21,611 5,175 4,986 4,822 4,617 19,600 EBITDA $ 14,254 $ 10,430 $ 27,680 $ 18,487 $ 70,852 $ 11,102 $ 9,199 $ 11,211 $ 18,000 $ 49,512 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (1) Industrial Tool & Services Segment $ 21,002 $ 18,210 $ 28,873 $ 30,421 $ 98,506 $ 22,996 $ 19,260 $ 22,853 $ 34,908 $ 100,017 Other (740 ) (942 ) 897 (133 ) (918 ) (263 ) 1,225 1,912 2,741 5,615 Corporate / General (5,659 ) (5,788 ) (5,327 ) (6,121 ) (22,896 ) (5,135 ) (4,091 ) (6,464 ) (5,580 ) (21,270 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,603 $ 11,480 $ 24,443 $ 24,167 $ 74,692 $ 17,598 $ 16,394 $ 18,301 $ 32,069 $ 84,362 Impairment & divestiture charges (139 ) (401 ) - (5,659 ) (6,198 ) - (1,116 ) - (1,297 ) (2,413 ) Restructuring (charges) benefit (210 ) (649 ) (1,571 ) 37 (2,392 ) (2,737 ) (1,832 ) (517 ) (3,049 ) (8,135 ) Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - 5,359 - 5,359 - - 585 - 585 Leadership transition & board search charges (benefit) (2) - - (551 ) (58 ) (609 ) (3,759 ) (1,747 ) (2,800 ) 37 (8,269 ) Business review charges - - - - - - (2,500 ) (502 ) - (3,002 ) ASCEND transformation program charges - - - - - - - (3,856 ) (9,760 ) (13,616 ) EBITDA $ 14,254 $ 10,430 $ 27,680 $ 18,487 $ 70,852 $ 11,102 $ 9,199 $ 11,211 $ 18,000 $ 49,512 Adjusted EBITDA % Industrial Tool & Services Segment 18.7 % 16.2 % 21.6 % 22.6 % 20.0 % 19.0 % 15.3 % 16.3 % 25.0 % 19.0 % Other -10.2 % -11.9 % 9.2 % -1.3 % -2.6 % -2.7 % 11.5 % 16.6 % 22.6 % 12.8 % Adjusted EBITDA % 12.2 % 9.5 % 17.1 % 16.6 % 14.1 % 13.4 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 21.1 % 14.8 % Notes: (1) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation. (2) Caption updated from "Corporate development & board search fees" used during Fiscal 2021 and also updated to consolidate "Executive Transition and board search charges" and "Sr. Leadership transition charges" during the first part of Fiscal 2022 into one row. Costs included have not been altered.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (3) Net Earnings $ 4,598 $ 3,182 $ 25,031 $ 5,266 $ 38,077 $ 2,788 $ 1,221 $ 1,643 $ 11,168 $ 16,820 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (224 ) (402 ) (226 ) (1,283 ) (2,135 ) (397 ) (900 ) (2,418 ) (190 ) (3,905 ) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 4,822 $ 3,584 $ 25,257 $ 6,549 $ 40,212 $ 3,185 $ 2,121 $ 4,061 $ 11,358 $ 20,725 Impairment & divestiture charges 139 401 - 5,659 6,198 - 1,116 - 1,297 2,413 Restructuring charges (benefit) 210 649 1,571 (37 ) 2,392 2,737 1,832 517 3,049 8,135 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges - - (5,359 ) - (5,359 ) - - (585 ) - (585 ) Leadership transition & board search charges (benefit) - - 551 58 609 3,759 1,747 2,800 (37 ) 8,269 Business review charges - - - - - - 2,500 502 - 3,002 ASCEND transformation program charges - - - - - - - 3,856 9,760 13,616 Net tax effect of reconciling items above (15 ) (100 ) 2,647 (548 ) 1,984 42 (805 ) (1,366 ) (4,162 ) (6,291 ) Other income tax (benefit) expense - (632 ) (7,523 ) - (8,155 ) - 210 - - 210 Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 5,156 $ 3,902 $ 17,144 $ 11,681 $ 37,881 $ 9,723 $ 8,721 $ 9,785 $ 21,265 $ 49,494 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (3) Net Earnings $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.41 $ 0.09 $ 0.63 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.19 $ 0.28 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.00 ) (0.07 ) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.67 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 $ 0.35 Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect 0.00 0.01 - 0.08 0.09 - 0.01 - 0.02 0.04 Restructuring charges (benefit), net of tax effect 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.11 Gain on sale of facility, net of transaction charges, net of tax effect - - (0.04 ) 0.00 (0.04 ) - - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) Leadership transition & board search charges (benefit), net of tax effect - - 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.06 0.03 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.12 Business review charges, net of tax effect - - - - - - 0.04 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.04 ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect - - - - - - - 0.05 0.13 0.17 Other income tax (benefit) expense - (0.01 ) (0.12 ) - (0.14 ) - 0.00 - - 0.00 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.28 $ 0.19 $ 0.63 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.37 $ 0.83 Free Cash Flow (4) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 8,667 $ 4,579 $ 11,643 $ 29,294 $ 54,183 $ (4,726 ) $ 9,403 $ 2,519 $ 44,540 $ 51,736 Capital expenditures (1,905 ) (3,725 ) (3,874 ) (2,515 ) (12,019 ) (3,293 ) (1,537 ) (2,140 ) (1,447 ) (8,417 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 47 548 21,806 8 22,409 133 30 995 18 1,176 Other (2 ) (518 ) 4,937 182 4,599 - 1 (1 ) - - Free Cash Flow $ 6,807 $ 884 $ 34,512 $ 26,969 $ 69,172 $ (7,886 ) $ 7,897 $ 1,373 $ 43,111 $ 44,495 Notes continued: (3) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. (4) Free cash flow primarily represents the operating cash flow, proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment combined with capital expenditures. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance (In thousands) Fiscal 2023 Low High Reconciliation of Continued Operations GAAP Operating Profit To Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Operating profit $ 64 $ 83 ASCEND transformation program charges 23 18 Restructuring charges 9 7 Adjusted operating profit $ 96 $ 108 Other (expense) income, net (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation & amortization 18 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113 $ 123 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow Cash provided by operating activities $ 60 $ 80 Capital expenditures (10 ) (15 ) Other - - Free Cash Flow Guidance $ 50 $ 65 Notes continued: (5) Management does not provide guidance on GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included above only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.

Contacts

Bobbi Belstner

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategy

262.293.1912