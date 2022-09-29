The "UEFA European Club (Union of European Football Associations) Competition Finals, 2022 Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent 2022 UEFA Champions League Final, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance, ticketing and controversy

Tickets for the event were in extremely high demand. Over a four-year period, ticket prices for this major sporting event have increased by 39%. Viewership figures in France improved compared to the previous seasons final as 5.9 million viewers tuned in on TF1, Canal+ also attracted 1.06 million viewers.

The 2021 Final between Chelsea and Manchester City was only able to attract 2.4 million viewers on Free-to-Air television. In the UK, BT Sport attracted a record average audience of 12.6 million viewers. In the UK, BT Sport attracted a record average audience of 12.6 million. 11 brands partnering with UEFA, to be involved in the biggest fixture in club soccer.

At the beginning of the 2022 UEFA Champions League campaign there had been 12 brands involved, however on the 28th February three months before the final UEFA ended its partnership with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom across all competitions, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The final was moved to the Stade de France from the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg.

Broadcast figures showed very strong figures, BT Sport, were able to attract a record average audience of 12.6 million viewers, many countries were able to produce tv viewing figures that showed an increase in viewership compared to the previous final. Regarding sponsorship, the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final had a total of 11 sponsors, The highest annual sponsorship deal for this seasons UEFA Champions League went to Heineken with an estimated deal value of $65 million annually over a three-year period according to the publisher.

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance, controversy and ticketing. An analysis of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final sponsors is included and the estimated annual values for some of these deals. Information regarding the events ticketing pricing and allocation is also included.

