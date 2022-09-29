EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Directorate Change

BP announces non-executive director appointment BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of Satish Pai as a non-executive director. His appointment will take effect from 1 March 2023. Satish will join the Safety and Sustainability Committee upon appointment. Satish Pai has been Managing Director of Hindalco Industries since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer of their Aluminium Business since 2013. Before joining Hindalco Industries, Satish had been with Schlumberger for 28 years in a range of engineering and management roles, including executive vice-president, worldwide operations. Satish has also served as a non-executive director of ABB since 2016. Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Satish to bp. Satish is an accomplished and transformative executive with broad experience in operations and technology management in both resources and energy industries and the board will also benefit from his strong digital capability and experience." At the date of this announcement, Satish is currently a Director at Hindalco Industries Limited and ABB Ltd. There are no additional matters that require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Rules. Further information bp press office, London: bppress@bp.com, +44 (0)7831 095541 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

