Verdagy has reported a levelized cost of green hydrogen (LCOH) below $3.00/kg for its anion exchange membrane (AEM). The California-based company said it can now launch commercial operations.Verdagy has run a demonstration-scale anion exchange membrane (AEM) for 1,000 hours on a 20 kW, 3,200 cm2 cell at a high current density in a production environment, validating its cell design and reporting a levelized cost of green hydrogen (LCOH) below $3.00/kg. The LCOH is currently in the range of $1.82 to $9.62 at the global level, and between $4.42 and $8.57 in the United States, according to data from ...

