Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed G2 Token (G2TOKEN) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the G2TOKEN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





G2 Token Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/138841_b3816325d4e25a7c_001full.jpg

As a gold-based, high-profit crypto asset, Global Gold Token (G2 Token) breaks new ground in the world with its amazing innovations, including its gold fund supported by the community, buyback guarantee, gold-based investment, and many more. The G2 Token (G2TOKEN) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Global Gold Token

Global Gold Token (G2 Token) is a cryptocurrency (token) operating on the Avalanche blockchain. It is a game-changing digital currency designed by the GG Technologies Inc. that will completely affect the world of cryptocurrencies, differing from its peers by putting many firsts into practice.

While G2 Token supports all the features of other cryptocurrencies operating on the blockchain, it provides various innovations. It's supported by the community that came together to create the world's biggest gold fund. That gold fund will be established with the money obtained from the initial coin offering (ICO) of G2 Token. The fund will empower G2 Token circulating within the market. One share of the gold fund will equal one G2 Token. Those who buy G2 Token will also have a share of the gold fund. This method is a first in the world and the patent is pending right now.

All of the money that the company will make from the token sales will be kept as gold in the gold fund for investors. Since it is backed with gold as it should be the case with real money, G2 Token is one of the rare currencies that will not collapse even in the biggest crisis in the world.

G2 Token is also the only cryptocurrency that offers a buyback guarantee. Token buyers will be able to buy and sell as they wish, not only in the market but also in the company. They will be able to sell their tokens back to the company at the share value per token in the gold fund. In addition, thanks to the smartly designed targets and the strategy of launching in phases (stages), both the market buy/ask price and the company buyback guarantee price will constantly increase as the amount of gold. The token value will be increased by putting more gold into the gold fund at each targets.

Furthermore, gold-based investments will be made with the physical gold accumulated in the gold fund. The profits of the investments will be added to the gold fund, thus it will increase the value of G2 Token, and investors will guide the company about how to use the gold fund, through the G2 Token mobile application.

Some of the projects G2 Token plans to invest in include establishing a gold recycling facility, obtaining assurance and funding income with gold-based funds, generating income by processing raw gold and producing jewelry, establishing a gold and crypto currency bank, having the ability of being used in daily and online shopping with credit cards and debit cards. G2 Token also aims to be used in Metaverse (Virtual Universe) applications as a cryptocurrency.

About G2TOKEN

G2TOKEN is a cryptocurrency created by using Avalanche blockchain technology. Avalanche was preferred because of its low transaction fees, fast transaction capability and energy efficiency. 20 billion (i.e. 20,000,000,000) tokens is minted and this number will not be increased later.

As a market offering strategy, gold will be put into the gold fund first, and then it will be offered to the market. In other words, there will be no free token release. For each token sold, 87% gold will be put into the fund.

G2TOKEN smart supply system is based on the principle of launching G2TOKEN in phases and increasing the value of G2TOKEN in each phase via putting more gold into the fund in each phase. There are 3 main targets in this system and each target has 23 phases. There are 70 phases in total. In each phase, more gold is put into the fund than in the previous phase and the selling price of the G2TOKEN will be increased step by step in each phase.

The G2TOKEN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 28, 2022, investors who are interested in the Global Gold Token investment can easily buy and sell G2TOKEN on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about G2TOKEN:

Official Website: https://www.g2token.com/

Telegram: https://telegram.me/g2token

Twitter: https://twitter.com/g2token

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/g2token

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/g2token

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/G2TokenGlobalGoldToken

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138841