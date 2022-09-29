Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG1Y ISIN: US84265V1052 Ticker-Symbol: PCU 
Tradegate
29.09.22
11:19 Uhr
46,020 Euro
+0,110
+0,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,78046,46512:43
45,78046,46512:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COPPER
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION46,020+0,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.