DAHLIN Architecture Planning Interiors: DAHLIN Announces Acquisition of Design Line Interiors

Acquisition significantly expands DAHLIN's interior design capabilities and adds new talent to the firm's award-winning interiors team

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / DAHLIN Architecture | Planning | Interiors announced today that it is expanding its interiors capabilities with the acquisition of Del Mar, California-based Design Line Interiors. The firm will also be expanding its multiple practice team of accomplished designers dedicated to serving the needs of clients by offering best-in-class talent in interior design, installation, and procurement services. Effectively immediately, the firms have combined interior design and procurement services as Design Line Interiors - A DAHLIN Company.

The acquisition offers a platform for growth in a broader spectrum of interior design, including model home, mid-rise, and high-rise design capabilities from Design Line Interiors, while expanding DAHLIN's current offerings in affordable housing, senior living, healthcare, education, and commercial interiors. Nancy Keenan, President of DAHLIN says "Our acquisition of Design Line Interiors is a next-level opportunity that combines our respective legacies in a collaborative, holistic way - providing our clients with an even higher degree of design diversity and collaboration in their partnership with us and offering our teams with opportunities for expanded career growth."

The interiors team will be led by the distinguished and award-winning team of existing DAHLIN interior design professionals, along with Jennifer Bien, Director - Interior Design from Design Line Interiors. Design Line Interiors' employees will join the DAHLIN team at its downtown San Diego office and offer best-in-class design services for mutual clients such as USA Properties, Jamboree Housing and Toll Brothers. Design Line's founder, Dawn Davidson, will also assist as a visionary consultant on special projects.

With a rich history in design excellence, Design Line Interiors, Inc. was founded by renowned interior designer, Dawn Davidson in 1985. Over the years, its award-winning designs and flawless reputation in residential, multifamily, and hospitality projects, including mid- and high-rise developments, has positioned the firm among the top design firms internationally. "From the beginning, I aspired to create spaces which would inspire awe, dare people to take risks, and challenge the boundaries and norms of interior design. The team cohesion, collaboration, and diversity of thought this acquisition will create translates into tremendous value for the developers, builders, and other talented industry creatives with whom both DAHLIN and Design Line Interiors have worked over the years," says Davidson.

As long-time industry colleagues, the firms have a shared philosophy defined by a belief in and dedication to authenticity, progressiveness, and collaboration, all with the goal of crafting the unique stories their clients want to express through design and providing a creative and solutions-based design experience that exceeds client expectations.

About DAHLIN

DAHLIN Architecture | Planning | Interiors is a diverse architecture, planning and interiors practice of 180+ multicultural professionals who share a Passion for Place. The firm works with developers, municipalities, and private clients, focusing on numerous sectors including homebuilding, multifamily and mixed-use, affordable housing, senior living, commercial, civic, education, healthcare, and interiors, which operates as the newly launched Design Line Interiors - A DAHLIN Company. Since 1976, DAHLIN has been committed to excellence in design - best demonstrated through long-term client relationships and award-winning, financially successful, and sustainable design solutions. The firm maintains locations in Irvine, Oakland, Pleasanton, San Diego, and Truckee, California; Bellevue, Washington; Salt Lake City; Utah; Austin, Texas and Beijing and Shanghai, China. Visit: www.dahlingroup.com.

