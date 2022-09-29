Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3H222 ISIN: DE000A3H2226 Ticker-Symbol: 8HC 
Xetra
29.09.22
10:31 Uhr
0,550 Euro
-0,005
-0,90 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COGIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COGIA AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COGIA
COGIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COGIA AG0,550-0,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.