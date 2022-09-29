Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
29.09.22
11:12 Uhr
8,734 Euro
-0,331
-3,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2022 | 12:17
129 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (466/22)

As from September 30, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified
below will change from STO Warrants Extend ME /238 to STO Warrants /186. The
ISIN codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN    Long name     Current Market    New Market Segment as of  
                Segment        effective date       
SE0018585 T SHRT OMX     STO Warrants Extend  STO Warrants /186      
515     NORDNET 641    ME /238                     
SE0018585 T SHRT OMX     STO Warrants Extend  STO Warrants /186      
523     NORDNET 642    ME /238                     
SE0018585 T SHRT OMX     STO Warrants Extend  STO Warrants /186      
531     NORDNET 643    ME /238                     
SE0018585 T SHRT OMX     STO Warrants Extend  STO Warrants /186      
549     NORDNET 644    ME /238                     

SE0018585507 T SHRT OMX NORDNET  STO Warrants Extend ME   STO Warrants /186
        640          /238                    



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
