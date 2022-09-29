Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (466/22)

As from September 30, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants Extend ME /238 to STO Warrants /186. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date SE0018585 T SHRT OMX STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants /186 515 NORDNET 641 ME /238 SE0018585 T SHRT OMX STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants /186 523 NORDNET 642 ME /238 SE0018585 T SHRT OMX STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants /186 531 NORDNET 643 ME /238 SE0018585 T SHRT OMX STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants /186 549 NORDNET 644 ME /238 SE0018585507 T SHRT OMX NORDNET STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants /186 640 /238 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.