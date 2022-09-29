Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds Technologies wins the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company today announced that it is a recipient of the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance (GPAECG) for the year 2022.





Happiest Minds will be presented the award at the 'Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony', to be held on November 10, 2022, during 'The Institute of Director's 2022 Annual London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability' in London (UK). The theme of the Convention this year is 'Building an Effective Board that Works & TOP GLOBAL TRENDS'.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by Institute of Directors, India in 1991, are now regarded as an industry benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. It has been instituted to celebrate and honour the best, as recognition of their unique achievements to build their Quality and Brand. Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance (GPAECG) aims to promote high standards of corporate governance practices based on the Golden Peacock Awards Business Excellence Model.

Speaking about the award, Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are committed to mindful corporate citizenship & conduct. Our Company's vision from inception calls out 'adherence to the highest levels of Corporate Governance' as one of our fundamental tenets. "The Golden Peacock - For Excellence in Corporate Governance" is a pinnacle award that publicly acknowledges our efforts in this direction, and I am extremely delighted to receive this prestigious award which is a testament to our success. It's indeed an important milestone in our Company's life journey."

Mr. Manoj K. Raut, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary-General, Institute of Directors, India said, "Happiest Minds Technologies is one the leading next-generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security and product engineering services driven company, which has a uniquely diverse and inclusive culture that prides itself on its prosperity and inclusive growth. The company has deployed robust internal control systems. Processes and systems are reviewed constantly and it has adaptability to address the changing regulatory and business environment. The company's business strategy and excellent customer feedback is the testimony of its good work.

The Golden Peacock Awards today receives around 1000 applications across categories every year. The Award applications are stringently assessed at three levels by Independent Assessors and finally by a Grand Jury of eminent public figures of India & Global. It is Chaired by Hon'ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice, Supreme Court of India and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

Happiest Minds was a winner of the esteemed Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award for the year 2021. Designed for perpetuity, the company endeavours to mindfully leverage its digital technology-led business excellence for its people, clients and community, powered by its mission statement of 'Happiest People . Happiest Customers'.

More information on the Golden Peacock Awards can be found here.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies ?Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables? digital transformation ?for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as? artificial intelligence ,? blockchain ,? cloud ,? digital process automation ,? internet of things , robotics/drones,? security ,? virtual/augmented reality , and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

