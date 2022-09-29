FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

OTC Markets Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference , taking place virtually on October 6, 2022. Interim CEO Bill Tempany will present at 2:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. MT) followed by a question and answer session. To register: https://bit.ly/3QdrNKE.

Windy City Roundup 2022, taking place in Chicago on October 12-13, 2022. Chairman of the Board Nina Jonsson and President Kent Jacobs will present on Wednesday, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. MT). To register: https://microcaprodeo.com.

A live audio webcast and archive of both presentations will be available using the webcast links above and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

For more information about either conference or to schedule a meeting with the FLYHT management team, please contact FLYHT's investor relations team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

