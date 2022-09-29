Infinitum Copper Reports 32.25 Metres of 1.74% Copper Equivalent and 20.30 Metres of 0.97% Copper Equivalent in Drilling at La Adelita Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from diamond drilling at its flagship project, La Adelita in Sonora and Sinaloa states, Mexico. Drill hole AD-22-0019 returned 32.25 metres (m) of 1.01% copper (Cu), 0.52 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 39.69 g/t silver (Ag) or 1.74% copper equivalent (CuEq)1 starting at 36.65 m downhole in the Cerro Grande zone (see figures 1, 2 and 3 and table 1).

Drill holes AD-22-0019 and AD-22-0020A were collared on the same pad, approximately 110 m south of previously reported holes AD-22-0017 and 0018 (See News Release September 13, 2022). At 32.25 m true width, the reported interval in drill hole AD-22-0019 is 58% wider than the comparative interval in hole AD-22-0018 to the north. In both areas, the highest grade copper-gold-silver mineralization is associated with semi-massive to massive magnetite and is still open along strike and to depth.

"Combining the results from Infinitum and predecessor drilling shows well mineralized skarn at Cerro Grande ranging from 3 to 36 metres true thickness, over 250 metres depth, a strike length exceeding 200 metres, and is still open in all directions. Now we have discovered that the western limb of the La Adelita Anticline is also strongly mineralized, and the axial plane in between lights up as a very strong conductor in our geophysical survey. The truly impressive scale of the high-grade La Adelita system is starting to be revealed" said Steve Robertson, President and CEO of Infinitum Copper. "The higher gold values to the south and strong geophysical anomalies that are untested near surface and at depth give us a plethora of worthy targets, so we are full of anticipation for our next round of drilling".

Rafael Gallardo, Senior Exploration Manager, states "The association of our highest copper-gold-silver grades with pervasive magnetite skarn is a very positive development since magnetite is much easier to detect remotely than the often-associated copper, gold and silver. We look forward to applying this tool for further targeting in this rapidly expanding district."

HOLE ID FROM (m) TO (m) WIDTH (m) TRUE WIDTH (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) AD-22-0019 36.65 70.60 33.95 32.25 1.01 0.52 39.69 1.74 Including 36.65 54.60 17.95 17.05 1.68 0.83 59.01 2.81 AD-22-455.65pt0020A 40.95 61.25 20.30 19.30 0.54 0.31 23.28 0.97 Including 40.95 49.70 8.75 8.30 0.85 0.58 32.70 1.55 Including 56.75 61.25 4.50 4.25 0.75 0.38 40.67 1.39

Table 1 - Significant Drill Intercepts, Cerro Grande zone.

Click here to watch the video

Figure 1: La Adelita Project Exploration Zones

Next Phase Targets

The coincidence of semi-massive to massive magnetite with the highest grade copper-gold-silver mineralization encountered is a feature observed in many highly productive skarns. Magnetite has very strong ferromagnetic characteristics and, when concentrated in great enough quantities, can be detected using air or ground-based magnetometer surveys. This may provide an effective remote sensing means of tracking the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization that can be associated with the magnetite. Infinitum's field crews will be conducting a detailed magnetometer survey over both limbs of La Adelita Anticline when the vegetation dies back after the rainy season.

The interpreted results from a geophysical survey completed in the spring of 2022 has revealed a series of strong conductive anomalies in the axial fold plane of the anticlinal fold that hosts Cerro Grande and Pericos zones. A trail will be built to allow vehicle access to an area that will be appropriate for drilling this series of anomalies.

When combined with historical drilling results at Cerro Grande (see table 2), the results from the current exploration campaign are starting to reveal the scale of the mineralized district. The mineralization occurring throughout La Adelita Anticline, Las Trancas zone and the neighboring former producing Alamo Dorado mine are all believed by Infinium's exploration team to be derived from the same buried porphyry system at Mezquital (see Figure 1). That means the mineralized system is 10 kilometres east to west and at least 5 kilometres north to south. This will continue to be the area of focus for the Company's exploration efforts going forward.

Figure 2: La Adelita Project Cerro Grande zone

Drill hole AD-22-0019

This hole cut a true width of 32.25 m of pervasive-garnet-magnetite skarn grading 1.01% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au and 39.69 g/t Ag or 1.74% of CuEq starting only 36.65 m down hole. The skarn alteration is dominated by grossularite-andradite garnet with 5% to 20% associated magnetite.

Copper mineralization associated with the skarn consists of chalcocite, chalcopyrite and bornite disseminated in the matrix between crystalline garnet and in later quartz-calcite veinlets. Minor chrysocolla with native copper is also observed in patches and within fractures. A petrographic study of drill core from this program has identified electrum (a natural alloy of gold and silver) associated with magnetite and hematite (see Figure 4).

Drill hole AD-22-0020A

This hole was drilled below hole AD-22-0019, at a steeper angle, looking for the down dip continuation of the mineralization intercepted by the previous hole. The mineralized zone was 19.30 meters true width, grading 0.54% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au and 23.28 g/t Ag for an average of 0.97% CuEq. The associated skarn alteration is very similar to the previous drill hole with pervasive grossularite-andradite garnet associated with high magnetite content. The copper minerals observed in order of abundance are chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite, with minor chrysocolla on fractures.

Figure 3: La Adelita Project AD-22-0019 and AD-22-0020A Cross Section

Figure 4: Photomicrograph of drill core from drill hole AD-22-0019

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Diamond drill core sampling from the 2022 program was supervised by Infinitum Copper personnel. The split core samples were delivered to the internationally certified ALS Minerals laboratory facilities in Hermosillo City, where the samples were prepared by creating a pulp, and then shipped to Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Assaying was done by ALS in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Samples were fire assayed for Au (Au-AA24) and analyzed for multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61, following an aqua regia digestion. Over limits were analyzed using the most appropriate method. Multi-element geochemical standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted systematically into the rock sampling series to monitor lab performance. The control samples are inserted into every 20 samples in the case of standards, blanks, and duplicates, and for rejects and pulps duplicates, each 30 samples intercalated. Chain of custody controls track the samples which are transported from La Adelita project to the camp in Picachos village and then to ALS in Hermosillo City, by Company personnel.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, President and CEO of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release.

About Infinitum Copper

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR. La Adelita is a Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history. Infinitum Copper also has an option to earn 100% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt about 90km north of Tucson, AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. - 2 - Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

1 Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.25/lb. Copper, $1,600/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical test work has been completed on this project. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.7182) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0090).

