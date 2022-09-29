The 2022 ABGA & Klaytn Gaming Hackathon officially selected top 8 teams from a series of competitions.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - The Blockchain Gaming Hackathon 2022 Finals and Awards Ceremony, organized by the ABGA (Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance) and Klaytn, successfully took place on September 26 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. Out of 84 projects, the top 8 ranked were selected from a series of competitions since June 20. In addition to investment rewards, they will earn a $90,000 cash award from Klaytn and ABGA.

ABGA & Klaytn Hackathon aims to unleash the potential of the gaming industry through blockchain technology, empowering and unlocking untapped potential beyond the Blockchain Gaming circuit, metaverse and NFT. ABGA hopes to accelerate the development of Web 3.0 while promoting the gaming ecosystem.

The on-site judge group were comprised of Web3 industry-renowned institutions. The list of judges were as follows: Sunny (CEO at Krystal), Jim Cho (Head of Operations at Pro Gamer DAO), Yannan (Terrence) Wang (Partner at ZhenFund), Evans (Head of Investment at Huobi Ventures), Michael (Co-Founder at Lead Capital), Jin Hong (Business Lead at Marblex), Junbo Yang (Investment Manager at Hashkey Capital), Zinan (Investment Director at KuCoin Ventures), Kelly (Founding Partner at True Global Ventures), Johnson Yau (Investment Manager at MEXC Pioneer), and Sarah Zhang (Investment Director at BKEX Labs).

Simon Li, Co-founder and Vice President of ABGA, Founding Partner of Chain Capital, made opening remarks. In his speech, Li encouraged all Hackathon teams and introduced the history of the ABGA, founding principles, membership, and the event organization situation.

Yoshi, Game Partnership Lead at Klaytn, introduced Klaytn, starting with the existing Web3 gaming landscape and the gaming industry business structure. Officially launched in June 2019, Klaytn is an open-source Layer 1 public chain devoted to metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Klaytn is a dominant public chain in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion.

Demo Day Finals began at 2:20 pm. The top 8 teams presented to the audience and were judged from various angles, including project introduction, software development, economic model, team introduction, and roadmap. Ranking as follows:

SavannaSurvival: Gold Winner

SavannaSurvival is set to inspire gamers on wildlife, conservation & blockchain education in a very fun way!

Cyberpop Metaverse: Silver Winner

Cyberpop is an open-world UGC blockchain metaverse game combined with multi-play modes. It is the world's first open-world MMO-RPG metaverse game with cyber style.

Horizon: Silver Winner

Horizon is a near-future open world and independent economic system.

FindTruman: Bronze Winner

FindTruman is the First Alternate Reality Game in Metaverse. Players can join the co-creation procedure of the story and IP, or a transformation of these stories/ IPs into Web2 games.

GamePhylum: Bronze Winner

GamePhylum is a game Information data aggregation platform that is built for the new wave of future Web3 games. It incentivizes gamers to write strategies and like strategies.

Multiverse Play: Bronze Winner

MVP is a global-leading decentralized NFT management platform, which efficiently connects all Web3/GameFi users and assets.

ZiberBugs: ABGA's Choice

ZiberBugs is a PvP-focussed, competitive auto battler created for gamers with a 'fun first' principle.

The Wake: Klaytn' s Choice

The Wake is the world's first and largest isometric multiplayer role-playing (MMORPG) game to feature Norse mythology in the metaverse.

ABGA Blockchain Gaming Summit Welcome Dinner with Hackathon Awards Ceremony hosted numerous blockchain industry professionals, institutions, businesses, and organizations. The winning teams received the grand award from guests, followed by the "New Trend in Blockchain Gaming" Round Table. Guests were as follows: Alex Mukhin (Co-founder and Managing Partner at Cryptomeria Capital), Prakash (CEO at Enjinstarter), Gagan Palrecha (CEO of NFTStar), Yoshi (Game Partnership Lead at Klaytn), Calvin (General Partner of Plutus V.C), and Shan Liu (Head of XT incubator). The panel was moderated by Alex Mukhin, summarizing the 2022 ABGA & Klaytn hackathon and discussing more possibilities for the Web3 gaming future.

The 2022 ABGA & Klaytn Gaming Hackathon officially ended after two months of the tournament. More than 3,000 blockchain industry practitioners, top enterprises, and institutions registered, attracting nearly 100 game development teams from around the world involved in this grand competition, resulting in several creative Web3 projects and standards for gaming technology. ABGA will keep an eye out for great start-up teams in the future and offer the required technical and resource support to strengthen the Blockchain gaming track.

