DALLAS, Texas -- Colossal Biosciences Spins Out Form Bio to Revolutionize Computational Life Sciences Issuer: Colossal Biosciences

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Global and Mars, Incorporated Announce the Launch of Recycled Content Packaging Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- e.l.f. Beauty Releases First-Ever Impact Report Issuer: e.l.f. Beauty

ZURICH -- RepRisk K2 Integrity Announce Partnership to Help Investment Managers Combat Greenwashing Issuer: RepRisk

HOUSTON -- Westlake Releases 2021 ESG Report with GRI/SASB Data Appendix Issuer: Westlake Corporation

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- N-iX Issues 2021-2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: N-iX

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Cyngn Announces Signed Contract with Global Building Materials Manufacturer, Expanding DriveMod to Electric Forklifts Issuer: Cyngn Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile Grants Another $1 Million to Champion Small Towns Issuer: T-Mobile US Inc.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Novoloop Partners with On to Introduce World's First Chemically Upcycled TPU Outsole in Cloudprime Issuer: Novoloop

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- The Baxter International Foundation Announces $3 Million in New Grants to Organizations Working to Advance Racial Justice Issuer: Baxter International Inc.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Ingevity awarded gold rating for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis, places in the top 3% in its industry Issuer: Ingevity Corporation

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. -- Saint-Gobain Installs Smart Water Meters and Upgrades Equipment at its Social Circle, Georgia Siding Plant, Saving More than 2 Million Gallons of Water per Year Issuer: Saint-Gobain

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid Issuer: Bloom Energy

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX Showcases Sustainability Progress and Commitments at UN General Assembly Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Black Veatch Report: Renewable Energy Integration, Aging Infrastructure the Top Issues in a Transforming Electric Sector Embracing a Decarbonizing World Issuer: Black Veatch

LOS ANGELES -- responsAbility Investments and Avenue Capital Group Invest in Founder-Led Agrovision as It Continues Its Rapid Global Expansion Issuer: Agro Vision Corp.

TORONTO -- STEER EV Subscription Service Expands to Florida Issuer: STEER EV

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Oklo Submits Licensing Project Plan to Prepare for Efficient and Effective License Application Reviews Issuer: Oklo Inc.

BRUSSELS -- PFPI: Tide Turning on Use of Wood-Burning for Renewable Energy in Europe Issuer: Partnership for Policy Integrity

DALLAS -- Flowserve Showcases How Its Innovations in Flood Control Are Protecting the World in New Online Film Series, Beneath the Surface Issuer: Flowserve Corporation

WASHINGTON -- The Cleanie Awards Expands 2022 Program Issuer: The Cleanie Awards

NEW YORK CITY -- Clarity AI: Whitewashing the Green Out of Brands Working Towards Transparency in Sustainability Won't Save the Planet Issuer: Clarity AI

PITTSBURGH -- PPG's New Paint for a New Start transforms 36 schools worldwide with colorful makeovers Issuer: PPG

SWORDS, Ireland -- Thermo King by Trane Technologies Unveils Cutting Edge Cold Chain Decarbonization Solutions for Truck, Trailer Bus at IAA Transportation 2022 Issuer: Trane Technologies

CINCINNATI -- ProAmpac Launches Inaugural ESG Report Issuer: ProAmpac

PITTSBURGH -- AEO Inc. Releases Inaugural "Building a Better World" ESG Report Prepared in Alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Issuer: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive's Net Zero Targets Approved by The Science Based Targets initiative Issuer: Colgate-Palmolive Company

WASHINGTON -- FiscalNote ESG Solutions' Equilibrium Wins Global Award for "Best SaaS Product for CSR/Sustainability" Issuer: FiscalNote

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand Schedules Annual Sustainability Investor Call Issuer: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Presents $50,000 in Awards to Local Cincinnati Charities Issuer: Cintas Corporation

OSAKA, Japan -- Takeda Selects New Partners for Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program to Strengthen Health Systems in Low- and Middle-Income Countries Issuer: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

WATERTOWN, Mass. -- athenahealth Kicks Off 2022 'September is for Service' Program, Sponsored by athenaGives Issuer: athenahealth, Inc.

TORONTO -- GrowerIQ Raises $3M CAD Seed Round to Revolutionize Cannabis Management Around the Globe Issuer: GrowerIQ

SILVER SPRING, Md. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. -- United Therapeutics Releases Its Annual Corporate Responsibility Report and Inaugural Public Benefit Report Issuer: United Therapeutics Corporation

PARIS -- Teleperformance Joins the CAC 40 ESG Index Issuer: Teleperformance

LA TRINITÉ-SUR-MER, France -- Trinité-Sur-Mer Celebrates the Launch of the Class40 IBSA Issuer: IBSA

TOKYO -- Announcement for "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 9th Annual Meeting (ICEF2022)" Issuer: The ICEF2022 Secretariat

PARIS -- Teleperformance Certifies Record 64 Countries as Great Place to Work Locations Issuer: Teleperformance

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa's Poços de Caldas location in Brazil Earns Certification from Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Issuer: Alcoa

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Great Place to Work Names Kimco Realty One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate Issuer: Kimco Realty Corporation

NEW YORK -- H.I.G. Capital Hires Kim Leinwand Erle to Lead ESG Initiatives Issuer: H.I.G. Capital, LLC

DALLAS -- CyrusOne Awarded for Global Sustainability at Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Awards Program Issuer: CyrusOne

DALLAS -- Ryan Named to PEOPLE Companies that Care List for Second Consecutive Year Issuer: Ryan

NEW YORK -- Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to a Webcast of Pfizer Discussion on Climate Action Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

TEL AVIV, Israel -- ICL Launches Groundbreaking Biodegradable Coated Fertilizer Technology Issuer: ICL Group LTD

AARHUS, Denmark -- Paul van Lennep appointed Head of ESG Sustainability at Stibo Systems Issuer: Stibo Systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- ESFM Launches Team to Expand Self-Performed Sustainability and Energy Solutions Issuer: ESFM

ATLANTA -- Lendmark Financial Commits to Raising $10M in 10 Years for Childhood Cancer Research Issuer: Lendmark Financial Services

AMSTERDAM -- Telink Introduces Energy Harvesting Multi-protocol Wireless Connectivity Module, Powered by Nowi, to Enable Batteryless Solutions Issuer: Nowi

LONDON -- Conference of the People, Powered by PUMA Puts Gen Z Voices Front and Centre Issuer: PUMA

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- IMPACT Parks Launches Nationwide Issuer: IMPACT Parks

DUBLIN -- Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care Issuer: Horizon Therapeutics plc

WATSONVILLE, Calif. -- Granite Joins Asphalt Pavement Net Zero Initiative "The Road Forward" Issuer: Granite

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Names Alethia Jackson Senior Vice President, ESG and Chief DEI Officer Issuer: Walgreens Boots Alliance

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. -- Meeting the Need: Unilever Supports America's Food Banks at a Time of Surging Demand Issuer: Unilever

NEW YORK -- pulsESGTM Announces Pilot Program with Clayton, Dubilier Rice to Advance ESG Reporting and Measurement Issuer: pulsESG, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas -- SoftServe Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Issuer: SoftServe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- UNFI Foundation Announces More Than $1 Million in Grant Funding to Further Its Mission to Inspire Better Food Systems and Promote Food Equity in Communities Nationwide Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Announces Outcomes of SDG Pilot Village Project in China (2017-2021) With Release of Impact Report and Video Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Baxter Broadens Efforts to Increase Awareness, Education and Support of Kidney Health in Black Communities Issuer: Baxter International Inc.

