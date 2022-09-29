Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Edge Data Center Market Size to Reach at 23.5% CAGR by 2028 says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Data Center Market is expected to grow at 23.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. It is expected to reach USD 36502.6 Million by 2028 from USD 8330.2 Million in 2021.





In the coming years, the Global Edge Data Center Market is expected to grow at a good rate, especially after the Coronavirus pandemic has boosted the adoption of edge data centers across a variety of industry verticals due to the advantages of leveraging field service solutions, such as the expansion and less cost. Despite the global slowdown, this is a market that has been growing unaffected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Edge Data Center Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the Major Edge Data Center Market Companies 2021 Cisco, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Litmus Automation, AWS, Foghorn, Microsoft, VMWare, SixSq, EdgeIQ, Saguna, and Vapour IO. These companies work on innovating their services and working on newer technologies so that they can offer their customers with a more secure structure.

Other Key Players:

Eaton Corporation

Hitachi Vantara

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Vertiv, Co.,

Flexential Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

365 Operating Company LLC

vXchnge Holdings, LLC

Panduit Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Others

Edge Data Center Market: Key Drivers

Edge Data Center Growth has been led by the proliferation of Internet of things which has caused a major increase in the data because of which the organizations are relying increasingly on the cloud computing as well as the storage solutions. The global Internet of Things solution and services market is growing continuously and the migration to cloud for the IT infrastructure is going to poses the latency and the economic feasibility related issues.

Therefore, the organizations are using actuators, IoT sensors and the other devices which are increasingly looking for the edge computing solutions like the edge nodes, hyper-localized data centers. The edge computing supplements the existing paradigm of cloud by facilitation of the data processing closer to the source of data therefore it enables the organizations to speed the decision making up. It achieves many advantages, the foremost of those advantages is the reduction in costs.

Edge Data Center Market: Key Trends

Edge data center trends suggest that the coronavirus pandemic forced the organizations all over the world are going to experience the huge changes in the way the products and services are sold and bought. There are many survey organizations and many studies have increased their spend during the lockdown situation. The pandemic has affected many different segments of the society including the individuals and businesses. The ecosystem of technology has played a major role in the world. The impact of the pandemic on the market is positive.

The many measures for containment and health safety compliances have been putting a pressure on the remote operations in the various verticals of the industry like the utilities, manufacturing, and energy along with logistics and transportation. This has further created a demand for the edge computing solutions for supporting the remote monitoring across the various verticals of the industry. There is technology like the 5G and Internet of Things in addition to the edge computing which is making it possible for many organizations till date to tackle the risks related to the coronavirus and expectations of the customers.

The software applications, diagnostic devices, telemedicine programs and software applications using the data of patients can enable the professionals to reach the patients efficiently and quickly. The edge computing enables many streaming services too in improving their network performances for the end users. This is also helpful to the ones who might be quarantined outside of the major cities where the data centers are located. Because of the social distancing, the number of jobs which were work from home has surged highly. The edge computing makes working from home a lot easier by improvement in the network performance and the reduction of latency issues for the end users.

There is a limited availability of the internet broadband access in many rural areas when it comes to the consistent high-speed access to the internet in the urban areas which creates a divide that is likely to affect the adoption of the data centers in the remote areas. This is the reason for the hindrance in the growth of the market growth.

Edge Data Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of segmentation, the end user analysis suggests that the market is gaining popularity in the field service landscape and will be accounting for the biggest share in the market in the coming years. In the world which is IT intensive and has a heavy data traffic, the edge data center acts as a data-aggregation and caching point between the users and a larger data center for the easing of overwhelming IT load.

The demand for data and accessible information is a lot more critical to the businesses as the IT professionals are facing challenges in terms of the technology solutions. For overcoming challenges, the vendors are providing different data center solutions like the DCIM as well as analytics, cooling, power, networking equipment among others. The largest integration and implementation services are going to get large revenues in the coming years.

By Component:

IT Infrastructure

Networking

Server

Storage

Support Infrastructure

Cooling

Security

Power

Others

By Type:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

energy

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality

Others

Edge Data Center Market: Regional Analysis

Edge Data Center Market regional analysis shows that the Asia Pacific region is going to show the fastest rate of growth in the years to come. The Asia Pacific region has been witnessing adoption to the newer technologies and is going to record the highest growth rate in the coming years. Further, IT spending across the organizations in this region is going to increase which is going to lead the adoption surge of the edge data center.

Further there is an extensive growth arc which is going to be witnessed in the advanced technologies like the cloud computing and the Internet of Things which is going to grow the market extensively. There are companies like Vodafone, Telstra, China Telecom and NTT Docomo which is going to be a major growth factor in this market. The current adoption however is higher in the countries such as North America, Europe, and some other countries where the digital edge data center understanding is a lot higher and some of the more important companies are thriving here. The growth prospects however are higher in the countries such as China and India.

On Special Requirement Edge Data Center Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico ,

, Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia ,

, UAE

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

