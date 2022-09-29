US researchers have discovered an appropriate solvent design for the application of a 2D top layer on a perovskite solar cell. The cells incorporate the stability of 2D perovskite cells and the efficiency of 3D cells without destroying the 3D bottom layer, which brings them closer to commercialization.Perovskite solar cells are known for their high efficiency, but also for their instability in the presence of light, humidity, and heat. Now, engineers at Rice University in the United States have developed a method that promises to produce stable, efficient bilayer perovskite solar cells. The scientists ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...