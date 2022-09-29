Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities.

Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)

"As Prilenia prepares for key milestones in its pipeline over the coming months, we believe Anne brings tremendous experience and perspective to our leadership team," said Dr. Michael R. Hayden, CEO and Founder of Prilenia. "We are delighted to welcome Anne to the team and are confident that her strong background in neurology and expertise in corporate and business development will be invaluable as Prilenia takes important steps toward its future."

"Prilenia represents an organization truly committed to scientific rigor as well as to people living with serious neurological diseases, like Huntington's disease and ALS, and I couldn't be more pleased to join the team and advance its mission," said Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia. "Prilenia is poised to make significant progress over the next few quarters, with the Company expecting key data from its ongoing studies of pridopidine in ALS and Huntington's disease. Knowing that many people are waiting for potential new therapeutic options, we are actively evaluating opportunities to accelerate and expand the potential impact of pridopidine."

Anne brings more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Prilenia, Anne served as Chief Business Officer at Rodin Therapeutics, a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutics for serious neurological diseases. Anne played an instrumental role in the acquisition of Rodin by Alkermes plc in November 2019 and has since then served as consulting CBO for multiple private and public biopharma companies. Before joining Rodin, Anne served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development Operations at Sea Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Vice President, Corporate Development and Licensing with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (formerly Sepracor Inc.). She began her career as a certified public accountant working in audit and international finance with KPMG and Wang Laboratories. Anne received an A.B. in economics/accounting from the College of the Holy Cross and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Prilenia

Prilenia is a clinical stage biotech startup founded in 2018 focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders.

The Company's lead asset, pridopidine, is an oral, highly selective Sigma-1 Receptor agonist that is currently being assessed in clinical studies as a potential treatment option for people living with Huntington's disease (HD) as well as ALS.

Prilenia is backed by a group of well-respected investors including: Forbion, Morningside, Sands Capital, SV Health Investors, Sectoral Asset Management, Talisman, Amplitude Ventures and the ALS Investment Fund. The Company is based in Naarden, the Netherlands, Herzliya, Israel and Waltham, Mass. in the U.S.

For more information visit www.prilenia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

