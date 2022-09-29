Roland Messmer to Lead European Log Management and Security Information Event Management (SIEM) Solution Sales

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management and SIEM solutions, today announced the appointment of Roland Messmer to Regional Vice President of Central and Eastern Europe. Based in Germany, Graylog's second largest market, Messmer will lead sales expansion in these regions to support the company's growth goals. Messmer's appointment builds upon Pan-European investments Graylog made when it opened its UK office in 2021.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Roland to our team," said Joshua Ziel, Vice President of Global Sales, Graylog. "He will play a strategic role in helping Graylog maintain our rapid growth and expand our presence, local support and coverage in Central and Eastern Europe. His international business experience in Central Europe, Eastern Europe, the U.S., and the UAE, brings a great advantage to the Graylog business and growth plans. This experience coupled with his deep knowledge of security technologies makes him the perfect choice to lead our Central and Eastern Europe sales organization."

Messmer brings more than twenty years of experience in security leadership roles to this position. He has experience with both technology and sales and management and has led teams in corporate sales, marketing, consulting services and customer success, covering industries such as automotive, banking, chemical, insurance, government and healthcare. Prior to joining Graylog, Messmer held senior sales positions with Security Scorecard, Fidelis Cybersecurity and LogRhythm.

"In today's climate, businesses must be proactive to combat cybersecurity," Messmer added. "Both Graylog's log management and SIEM tools are valuable in helping enterprises defend against the security threats that have emerged over recent years. It's the perfect time to join the Graylog team and I'm looking forward to growing our business and footprint in Central Eastern Europe."

ABOUT GRAYLOG

Graylog is a leader in log management and Security Information Event Management (SIEM), making the world and its data more efficient and secure. Built by practitioners with the practitioner in mind, Graylog unlocks answers from data for thousands of IT and security professionals who solve security, compliance, operational, and DevOps issues every day. Deployed in more than 50,000 installations worldwide, Graylog is an award-winning platform built for speed and scale in capturing, storing, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Graylog eliminates the noise and delivers an exceptional user experience by making data analysis, threat hunting, detection, and incident investigation fast and efficient using a more cost-effective and flexible architecture. For more information, visit https://graylog.org, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005082/en/

Contacts:

Justine Schneider

Moxie Mettle PR

justine@moxiemettle.com

201-921-9428