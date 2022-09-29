SugarCRM is Recognized for Vision and Execution

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell.1 A complimentary copy of the report is available for download here.

"It's a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, which acknowledges our efforts to support leading mid-market organizations worldwide with an AI-driven and highly scalable sales automation solution," said Craig Charlton, Chief Executive Officer, SugarCRM. "SugarCRM has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for over a decade. Most recently, Sugar Sell was also named a 'Best Sales Force Automation Software and Solutions' in the 2022 CRM Industry Leader Awards."

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service teams by letting the platform do the work. Sugar has made significant investments to bring the SugarPredict AI engine to its entire platform portfolio, pioneering pre-configured, out-of-the-box AI for all that drives value from Day One. At the same time, its no-code, low-code tools and capabilities put change in the hands of non-technical business users.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant report recognizes Sugar's strengths.

Noted are enhancements made to SugarPredict to perform sentiment analysis on call transcripts, as well as Sugar's roadmap to repackage its offerings for simplicity, enhance its advanced forecasting capabilities with SugarPredict, and launch a digital engagement center to facilitate customer and partner interactions throughout all phases of the customer lifecycle.

Sugar Sell users have their own thoughts on the strengths of the solution. As noted in a recent peer review, a Sugar Sell user at an over $50 million company in the electric and gas utilities sector says, "The platform offers great flexibility when it comes to data automation. It helps you control a wide variety of user data which is very essential for all companies. The reports and feedback make it an incredible choice for users. The UI is very intuitive, and it is very easy to use even for new users."

"Sugar Sell is empowering businesses to connect with their customers on a deeply human level while accelerating deals with AI-powered tools for lead conversion, Ideal Customer Profile, and opportunity-close predictions increasing the odds for success," said Charlton. "Sugar is proud to support leading organizations worldwide with an AI-driven and highly scalable CRM platform that fuels business growth."

1Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms, 20 September 2022, Adnan Zijadic Ilona Hansen Steve Rietberg Varun Agarwal

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

