Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that it has signed on with Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors ("Harvest") for wholesale distribution of its exciting line of superfood packed alt-wheat flours into the United States. The distribution arrangement significantly expands GFCO's reach in the United States and will enable us to reach the estimated 25% of Americans who are exploring a better-for-you, gluten-free lifestyle. The consumption of allergens, including gluten, have been linked to all manner of health issues from skin issues such as psoriasis and eczema to migraines, inflammation, arthritis, and unexplained fatigue. However, consumers are waking up and choosing products with fewer additives and allergens and retailers are taking notice.

The following Good Flour Co. products will be available at Harvest by Oct 31st, 2022: all-purpose flour, fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend and vanilla bean cake mix.

"The addition of Harvest as a distribution partner is key to GFCO's growth and expansion plans at retail in the United States market. Harvest has 10 Distribution Centers and is supported by 12 sales offices across the United States. They service over 6,000 customers in the retail, foodservice, distribution, manufacturing, and further processing segments. It's an honor to work alongside this group who has been building their leading distribution business for nearly thirty-three years," stated Matthew Clayton, CEO of GFCO.

About Harvest

Founded in 1989 as Harvest Meat Company with offices and distribution centers in Phoenix and San Diego, the vision of Frank Leavy along with sons Jay, Kevin and Dennis was born. The strategy was simple: provide independent food companies that did not have the scale to be self-distributors, the opportunity for access to national and regional brands/products that included the all-important protein categories of beef, pork, poultry and seafood. While independent food distribution was not new, Harvest Founders launched a strategy that was developed to provide a better way for customers to acquire product. Simply put, the strategy focus was to provide a wide selection of protein items that included solutions to fit any demographic with the brands and products that they demanded. Coupled with high fill rates and on time delivery, access to a wide selection of brands and products was right on target and immediately embraced by customers in Phoenix and San Diego.

In March 2017, Harvest Food Distributors merged with Sherwood Food Distributors, a family-run business based in Detroit, to form an unprecedented national partnership. With coverage from coast-to-coast, Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors can now better serve protein and perishable food producers, and independent retail and foodservice customers.

The 800 strong Harvest Family is very proud of the company's 10 Distribution Centers supported by 12 sales offices across the United States servicing over 6,000 customers in the retail, foodservice, distribution, manufacturing and further processing segments.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to GFCO that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to demand for GFCO's products, timeline for availability of GFCO's products, benefits of the distribution arrangement with Harvest and GFCO's future sales and business objectives.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability to source ingredients; the ability to attract qualified management and staff; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's products; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners and GFCO will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability. While GFCO considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with supply chain for machinery and equipment; litigation, availability of key product ingredients; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; failure to effectively expand production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company's products; failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key restaurant and food service partners; changing consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; failure to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of GFCO's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although GFCO has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, GFCO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

