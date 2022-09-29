Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Record Breaking Full Year Financial Results

$3.8 Million in Revenue, a 43% Increase Over Prior Year

$955,695 in Net Profit for the period ended June 30, 2022

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") a leading cannabis technology and marketing platform, announced today that annual revenue rose 43% year over year in the period ending June 30, 2022. The increase reflects the GAAP revenue booked in the year versus the same period of the previous year.

Kurt Rossner, Chief Executive Officer of Leafbuyer stated, "We are very pleased with the significant growth over the last twelve months. Our growth was nearly three times the industry average. We continue to drive innovation with our product development and continue to grow into the expanding market nationally."

Mark Breen, COO explained, "Over the last year, we have become a more efficient company. From an operations standpoint, we have restructured and consolidated departments. As a result, we have reduced expenses, created a faster workflow, and improved the overall customer experience." Breen went on to say, "Earlier this year we became cash flow positive, reducing our dependency on outside investment. This opens all kinds of possibilities in the next fiscal year."

Year to Date Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $3,807,053 from $2,666,829 a 43% increase

Total Operating Expenses decreased from $3,054,637 to $2,698,313, a 12% overall decline.

Interest expense on loans decreased from $478,388 to $205,815

Company Milestone YTD

Launch of white label custom branded application

Built out technology platform to include data segmentation

Double digit growth year over year

Expanded profit margins despite double digit inflation in wages and provider costs

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month.

