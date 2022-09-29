As part of their well-established partnership, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), a global pharmaceutical leader and an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, are pleased to announce a new joint initiative focused on strengthening countries' healthcare systems to meet patients' need for plasma and plasma-derived therapies. The initiative will draw on UNITAR's expertise in training and education toward the development of innovative solutions to global challenges and Takeda's deep knowledge of rare disease and the plasma ecosystem.

Global demand for plasma has greatly increased over the past 20 years and is continuing to grow due to increasing numbers of patients with rare diseases being diagnosed, as well as higher standards of care and broader access to treatment globally. This demand for life-changing and life-sustaining plasma-derived therapies far exceeds available supply, resulting in more people around the world struggling to access the treatments they need, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

The overall goal of this initiative is to create a neutral, UN-based platform that will bring together experts, policymakers, patient organizations, academia, civil society and the private sector. Through increasing awareness, building partnerships and facilitating access to the latest scientific knowledge and best practices, this platform aims to support countries in finding their own tailored solutions on how to improve the quality of life and life expectancy of patients who rely on plasma-derived therapies. The project will also focus on complementing and finding synergies with other existing initiatives to improve plasma ecosystems and increase patient access to care.

The importance of plasma-derived therapies is affirmed by their inclusion in the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines1, emphasizing their significance for the healthcare system and the need to facilitate access to these products in all countries. Similarly, an increasing number of countries acknowledges the need for and interest in strengthening the resilience of their healthcare systems in the field of plasma supply. Pending official confirmation, the pilot phase of the current initiative will be implemented in collaboration with two countries, whose forward-thinking participation in this program to bolster their countries' health infrastructure around plasma and the patients plasma-derived therapies can help will serve as a pathfinder for potential expansion of the project in the future.

UNITAR will serve as a coordinator of the project, hosting the platform as a collaborative framework for stakeholders to meet, lead informed discussion and lay the groundwork for future collaboration.

"Availability of life-saving and life-sustaining plasma-derived therapies can be a matter of life or death. As part of our mandate within the United Nations System, we will work hand-in-hand with Takeda to build capacity, increase awareness, enhance partnerships and facilitate access to the latest scientific knowledge and best practices in this field," said Nikhil Seth, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNITAR. "I am glad to see the partnership between UNITAR and Takeda growing. It can serve as a powerful example of how public-private partnerships can contribute to the goals of the Agenda 2030, and address some of the urgent global challenges, such as ensuring access to health, reducing inequalities, or improving the quality of technical education."

As a founding sponsor, Takeda will serve as one of the knowledge partners providing plasma expertise, funding and project support.

"We are thrilled to extend Takeda's established partnership with UNITAR through this new joint initiative to help address the challenges of global plasma supply and provide more plasma-derived therapies to patients who need them," said Giles Platford, President of Takeda's Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit. "Innovative partnerships that bring together a broad bench of multi-area stakeholders are crucial in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and policy to enable broader access to treatments for people around the world with rare and complex chronic disease."

About UNITAR

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) provides innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future. With a strategy fully focused on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, UNITAR supports Governments to implement the 2030 Agenda. Our work is aligned with the 2030 Agenda and is structured around four thematic pillars: Peace, People, Planet, Prosperity, and in addition, the cross-cutting nature of our work on strengthening multilateral diplomacy, promoting the 2030 Agenda, and delivering applied research solutions through technology and data contributes to delivering our products and services in all pillars. Our mission is to develop the individual, institutional and organizational capacities of countries and other United Nations stakeholders through high-quality learning solutions and related knowledge products and services to enhance decision making and to support country-level action for overcoming global challenges. For more information, please visit https://www.unitar.org.

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.

