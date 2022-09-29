The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 250 guest rooms at the Virgin Hotel Chicago.

Purchase order continues The Gummy Projects strategic expansion in the Canadian and US Hotel sector.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the Virgin Hotels Chicago to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 250 guest room mini-bars.

"We continue to meticulously execute our strategic expansion in the US and are super excited to add the Virgin Hotels Chicago to the list of hotels that will have our gummies for sale in each of the guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We plan to add additional hotels in both the US and Canada in the very near future and very much look forward to capitalizing on this momentum that we have created since launching only a few short months ago."

The purchase order was received from the Virgin Hotels Chicago on September 28, 2022. This captivating Chicago hotel is located in the heart of the Loop in downtown Chicago steps from The Magnificent Mile and Millennium Park. This first class, stylish hotel is the first of its kind with incredible food options and work and play at your fingertips.

Virgin Hotel's sustainability platform aims to meet the needs of today without compromising tomorrow and this reflected in its truly green recycling, efficiency, energy and air quality standards which help create a new standard and better environment for all.

"Virgin Hotels Chicago is dedicated to operating in a sustainable fashion while providing each of its guests with only the most enjoyable and personalized stay experiences and we are thrilled that our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will now play a role in achieving these goals," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY.

The Company also to announces that it has issued a total of 1,700,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to directors, employees, and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138791