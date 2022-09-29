Honeywell International Inc. - Honeywell to delist from London Stock Exchange

HONEYWELL TO DELIST FROM LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 29, 2022 -- Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") hereby gives notice of its intention to request the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") to cancel the standard listing of Honeywell's common stock, par value $1.00 per share (ISIN US4385161066) ("Common Stock"), on the Official List of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of the Common Stock on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Cancellation of London Listing").

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, Honeywell is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Cancellation of London Listing. Therefore, it is intended that the Cancellation of London Listing will become effective from 8.00 am (GMT) on November 2, 2022, such that the last day of trading of the Common Stock on the London Stock Exchange would be November 1, 2022.

Following the Cancellation of London Listing, Honeywell's Common Stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HON". Investors trading or holding Common Stock through the London Stock Exchange should contact their broker with respect to trading on or after November 2, 2022. Honeywell's listed notes will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under their respective ticker symbols.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Bevin Maguire

(704) 654-7023

bevin.maguire@honeywell.com

Investor Relations

Sean Meakim

(704) 627-6200

sean.meakim@honeywell.com