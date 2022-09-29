Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Tradegate
29.09.22
13:38 Uhr
178,36 Euro
-0,24
-0,13 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,64177,8615:07
176,68177,8815:07
PR Newswire
29.09.2022 | 14:34
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Honeywell International Inc. - Honeywell to delist from London Stock Exchange

Honeywell International Inc. - Honeywell to delist from London Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

London, September 27

HONEYWELL TO DELIST FROM LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 29, 2022 -- Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") hereby gives notice of its intention to request the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") to cancel the standard listing of Honeywell's common stock, par value $1.00 per share (ISIN US4385161066) ("Common Stock"), on the Official List of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of the Common Stock on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Cancellation of London Listing").

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, Honeywell is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Cancellation of London Listing. Therefore, it is intended that the Cancellation of London Listing will become effective from 8.00 am (GMT) on November 2, 2022, such that the last day of trading of the Common Stock on the London Stock Exchange would be November 1, 2022.

Following the Cancellation of London Listing, Honeywell's Common Stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HON". Investors trading or holding Common Stock through the London Stock Exchange should contact their broker with respect to trading on or after November 2, 2022. Honeywell's listed notes will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under their respective ticker symbols.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media
Bevin Maguire
(704) 654-7023
bevin.maguire@honeywell.com

Investor Relations
Sean Meakim
(704) 627-6200
sean.meakim@honeywell.com

HONEYWELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.