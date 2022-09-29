Los Angeles, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - Los Angeles-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Fonus, unveils plans to provide affordable and unlimited cellular data service beyond the US, Canada and Mexico. The aim of the upcoming service is to provide mobile phone users across the globe with a single phone plan offering unlimited data, calls, and texts without any roaming charges.

Fonus was founded by its current CEO, Simon Tian, and was born out of the need for an accessible and affordable telecom service worldwide. Tian states, "In North America, customers have been forced to endure exorbitant prices, frequent service interruptions and segmented offerings from companies with monopolistic practices." Therefore, Tian's aim was to come up with an alternative, which consolidates different services like data, calling and texting into a single phone plan globally.

Fonus currently offers unlimited calls and texts to over 50 countries and territories worldwide, as well as unlimited data in North America, all at a flat fee without any extra charges.

The service can be accessed through a SIM card, and a soon to be released eSIM, provided by the company, and can be activated through the Fonus website. During the activation process, they can select a US or Canadian number from the area code of their choice, or port their existing phone number to the service. Once the registration of the phone number is complete, the customers can start making calls and texts to over 50 countries and use unlimited data services in North America.

The service is currently available only in the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, Fonus is planning to extend its services into more countries globally in the coming months, including countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Oceania.

"The company's aim is to provide customers with an affordable and simplified telecom service alternative across the globe. The company's vision is to become the first global telecom service provider in the near future," says Simon Tian, Founder and CEO of Fonus.

Fonus is headquartered in Los Angeles and was founded by Simon Tian in 2019. The company is on a mission to provide access to more affordable telecom services for everyone across the world, through a single global phone plan that consolidates different services such as data, calling and texting.

