Sabharwal joins SPiCE VC's Board Following a Distinguished Career as a Global FinTech Leader and Former U.S. Board Member to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) firm in the Blockchain Tokenization ecosystem, announced today that Sunil Sabharwal, internationally renowned FinTech executive, investor and entrepreneur, has joined the SPiCE VC team as an advisor to its Board of Directors. Sabharwal's deep understanding of global finance, along with his background working with some of the world's largest public and private sector organizations, including the IMF, First Data Western Union, GE Capital and others, makes him a valuable addition to an already stellar team that is both diverse in geography and in thought.

"We're excited to welcome Sunil to our Board that includes some of today's most influential business leaders and blue-flame thinkers in the Blockchain Tokenization space globally," said Tal Elyashiv, co-founder managing partner of SPiCE VC. "Sunil's unique background in working with large financial and regulatory organizations positions him well on our board as we continue to pioneer VC investing in a new digital economy."

Sabharwal is president of Payments International, and was most recently Chairman of Earthport plc., a listed company on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market until its sale to Visa Inc., after years of running a successful investment firm and fulfilling substantial roles on some of Europe's largest corporate boards. Sabharwal also served as the Board member to the IMF. He was nominated by President Obama as Alternate Executive Director and was confirmed by the United States Senate under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in February 2016 for a period of two years. During his tenure, Sabharwal was the sole US Board member to the IMF, and upon completion received US Treasury's Distinguished Service Award from Secretary Mnuchin.

Going beyond the world of finance and tech, Sabharwal has been involved with numerous sports Olympic-related entities, including the IOC's Sustainability Legacy Commission, the International Fair Play Committee, as well as the US and International fencing federations and World Athletics, the global governing body for the sport of track field.

"I am honored to join SPiCE's team and work with Tal and the entire SPiCE board and support their strategic mission and vision for growth. It's also a real pleasure to 're-unite' with Rene Eichenberger, whom I have known for 20+ years going back to my GE days," said Sunil Sabharwal, president of Payments International and now a SPiCE VC Board of Directors advisor. "I plan to work hand-in-hand with the blockchain tokenization pioneers at SPiCE VC to not only expedite diversified access into the digital ecosystem globally, but to also help others use that access for the betterment of our local and global communities."

SPiCE VC is officially welcoming Sunil Sabharwal as a strategic advisor just weeks after the firm announced a second investor payout surpassing 80% Distribution to Paid-In Capital (DPI) for its investors in just a just a four-year period. Earlier this year, the VC firm closed its first and notably successful fund, SPiCE I, and introduced SPiCE II, a new fund offering investors exposure to the unprecedented growth opportunities within the expanding digital economy. SPiCE II's focus is identifying innovative companies that stand to benefit the most from the mass proliferation of Blockchain technologies across many industries. A tokenized version of SPiCE II is expected to launch in a few months.

