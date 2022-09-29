Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - A "Best of Washtenaw" 1st place winner 4 years in a row, Bloom City Club, opened another Michigan location in Ypsilanti on Monday, September 19, 2022. "Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor, so it just makes sense to bring the Bloom experience to our neighboring community. We're excited to bring the personalized service, relaxed atmosphere, and community involvement that Bloom is known for, to Ypsilanti," says Bri Donisi, General Manager of the Ypsilanti location.

To celebrate its Grand Opening, Bloom Ypsi has several events planned in October, starting off with Canna Jam at Riverside Park on Saturday, October 8th. This is a consumption event and Bloom will be selling cannabis products, as well as offering festival goers plenty of freebies and Bloom swag. Discounted tickets to the festival can be picked up Bloom at 121 E. Michigan Ave ahead of the event.

After the festival, on Sunday, October 9th, Ypsi will host its first "Bloom Moon" party, where the first 100 customers spending at least $100 will receive gift bags worth at least $100 in cannabis products and accessories. "The Bloom Moon parties are designed to be 4/20 style events, every full moon," says Operations Manager Angie Marshall.

Finally, Ypsilanti will close out the month of grand opening celebrations with a ribbon cutting and weekend full of Halloween-themed sales and promotions from October 28 - 31st. Check social media @bloomcityc and the website bloomcityclub.com for updates.

"We're so excited about opening our doors and celebrating," says Derek Oldham, Ganjier and corporate trainer for Bloom City Club. "We're thrilled to be a part of the Ypsilanti community."

Bloom is passionate about improving the quality of life for customers, while educating the greater community about the safe use of medical and recreational cannabis.

