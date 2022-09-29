Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. CEO of the Company, Rick Van Kirk, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a medical device manufacturer in Irvine, California," said Van Kirk. "We have been around for about 40 years," he added. "We basically make power tools for the operating room, including arthroscopic shavers, cranial and thoracic screwdrivers, as well as engineering and quality services."

Jolly then asked about the Company's performance over the last quarter. "I am very happy with our last year and quarter," said Van Kirk. "We set records again with $42 million for the year with revenue and shipping over $12 million in our fourth quarter," he continued, adding that the Company is also working to improve its margins. "The growth is there and the top line is there."

"Do you have any thoughts about international sales?" asked Jolly. Van Kirk shared that the Company is currently in discussions with multiple international opportunities, and is currently working through regulatory approvals. "That is all part of our growth plan."

"Does your company have any new products in the pipeline?" asked Jolly. "Yes, we have four great projects going on right now with a couple of them being new products," said Van Kirk, noting that the Company is also developing supplemental products. "It's a robust pipeline," he shared. "We also have a number of proposals out there that we are optimistic that we can close on."

The conversation then turned to recent economic challenges and supply chain shortages. "We are staying one step ahead," said Van Kirk. "We have had our challenges, in particular with electronic components," he said. "I believe the worst is behind us, and the good news is that we have been able to maintain deliveries to customers and provide them with the products they need."

"Could you share your growth plan for the next two to four quarters?" asked Jolly. "We are optimistic as always," said Van Kirk. "I fully expect our year-over-year growth to continue based on history, the pipeline, and our current backlog," said Van Kirk. "In four quarters, I would expect a similar year-over-year growth to what we've seen over the last few years."

"Have you given any thoughts to any mergers or acquisitions?" asked Jolly. "Not right now, but someday we may be more proactive in that regard," said Van Kirk. "We are still in that opportunistic category; if something was presented to us or came up we would be interested."

"How has your refurbishing portion of the business been going?" asked Jolly. "It is forecasted to be a bit higher this year than last year, so it remains a nice piece of the business for us," said Van Kirk.

To close the interview, Van Kirk thanked shareholders and listeners for their interest and support, and encouraged investors to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects.

To hear Rick Van Kirk's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8165891-pro-dex-inc-discusses-record-breaking-4th-quarter-results-and-year-over-year-growth-with-the-st

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include "forward-looking statements" within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance (including, but not limited to, the potential future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to mitigate supply chain issues, and prospects for future growth) as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business risks of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138855