Leading Financial Services Executive Daniel Moore Joins the Advisory Board of Uplinq Financial Technologies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Uplinq Financial Technologies - the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders - today announced the addition of Daniel Moore to its advisory board, where he will help guide Uplinq's strategic direction.

Moore previously served as Chief Risk Officer at Scotiabank and brings more than 25 years of experience in risk management, corporate banking, and capital markets. He also holds advisory roles with Ernst & Young and the Global Risk Institute.

"Daniel is a highly seasoned and well-respected industry veteran, and it's a privilege to welcome him to the growing Uplinq family as we continue our march forward," said Ron Benegbi, Founder and CEO of Uplinq. "With his deep expertise in risk management and extensive background in financial services, I'm confident in Daniel's ability to offer the best possible counsel to our firm and help steer Uplinq to continued success. I'm grateful that Daniel has stepped on board as we work to expand access to credit lending for small businesses."

During his tenure at Scotiabank, Moore built and managed capital markets teams in Canada, Europe, and Asia, and expanded the bank's capabilities in risk management, offering risk mitigation and support to customers globally through the pandemic. In his role as CRO, Moore also contributed significantly to the growth of analytics capabilities of the bank, building a team of more than 300 data scientists. Cumulatively, he oversaw a budget of more than $500 million and a headcount in excess of 2,000. Moore also revolutionized the bank's capabilities in AML, cyber and IT risk management, and ESG / environmental risks - including by developing new risk practices altogether.

"Throughout my career, I've relished the challenge that comes with managing an overall risk posture and helping to set the overall strategic direction of organizations I've been privileged to be a part of," said Moore. "I look forward to offering this same guidance to Uplinq as it embarks on the ambitious journey of redefining how SMB lenders assess credit."

Moore is also an investor in Uplinq through his managed venture capital partnership, River Run Ventures, which invests in early-stage fintech and AI enabled enterprises.

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Christina Levin

Caliber Corporate Advisers

uplinq@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Uplinq

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717853/Leading-Financial-Services-Executive-Daniel-Moore-Joins-the-Advisory-Board-of-Uplinq-Financial-Technologies