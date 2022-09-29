Innodata Inc.: Innodata Launches Industry-First Natively Integrated Social Listening Add-On to its Agility PR Tech Platform

Launch Comes as News of Investment in Sector Spreads

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading technology company, announced today that it has launched Agility Social Listening, available both standalone and as an add-on to Agility (www.agilitypr.com), Innodata's AI-enabled platform for public relations. Agility Social Listening is the industry's first social listening tool natively integrated within a full PR workflow suite.

"We built a social listening module from the ground up that natively integrates with the rest of our PR platform," said Martin Lyster, CEO of the Agility business segment. "We believe this level of native integration in a full PR workflow platform is a first in our industry. Native integration means PR professionals can easily navigate across media monitoring, media database, and social listening under a single sign-on and with a completely seamless user experience. We believe that using the full Agility platform, communications professionals will be able to:

Find, analyze, and act upon brand-essential media insights faster and more efficiently.

Analyze coverage, reputation, and audience holistically and thoroughly.

Convert insights into more meaningful actions that support business goals.

Seize upon opportunities and respond to issues faster and in a more impactful manner."

Innodata CEO Jack Abuhoff added, "We're excited to launch this new, natively integrated social listening product at a time when there is notable interest and investment in our space as evidenced by a recent $180 million Series A financing raised by an Agility competitor that we believe is similar to Agility in terms of revenue level. With the addition of Agility Social Listening, we feel our PR offering provides more value than ever for our customers."

Abuhoff continued, "Agility Social Listening is poised to take share in the $2.7 billion social media tech subsegment of PR tech[1], which is both the largest and the fastest growing component of PR tech."

With over half the global population on social media, brands are increasingly interested in mining critical business insights from the mass of digital conversations occurring daily and taking the appropriate actions.

Agility is used by communications professionals worldwide to distribute news and gain critical media intelligence. Agility was recognized earlier this year by G2 as a Momentum Leader and by Business Insider as "fierce competition" for the PR tech industry's heavy hitters.

To learn more about Agility Social Listening, visit the Agility website and book a free demo. Stay up to date on Agility product releases by subscribing to the Agility monthly newsletter.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy of delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

About Agility

Agility, INNODATA INC.'s AI-enabled industry platform for public relations and media analysis, streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and media intelligence in one intuitive platform for public relations professionals. Global organizations rely on Agility to help them achieve ambitious business goals using an outcome-based approach. Software backed by deep expertise offers high-performance results and PR insights for brands with advanced requirements in a shifting media landscape. Providing innovative technology, outstanding data quality, and high-caliber support, Agility enables success for today's communicators.

[1] Burton-Taylor International Consulting. (April 2022). Media Intelligence and PR Software/Information Global Share & Segment Sizing 2022 (Annual Benchmark Study). Retrieved from https://burton-taylor.com/reports/media-intelligence-benchmark-2022#

