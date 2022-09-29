Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Transport & Logistics Portfolio with Acquisition of Germany-based INPLAN GmbH

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of INPLAN GmbH ("INPLAN"), the German industry leader in software solutions for end-to-end Port Management and Terminal Operations.

For over 30 years, INPLAN has supported primary customers by operating more than 80 marine and inland logistics and procurement systems. Trouble-free daily operations with more than 50,000 users in 15 nations emphasize the quality and efficiency of INPLAN solutions.

The flagship products, INPLAN Port Management and INPLAN Terminal Operations offer a variety of functions for Seaports, Riverports, Terminal Operators, and Port Authorities. The solutions manage service delivery, handling of goods, warehousing, and billing processes.

"INPLAN provides standard, global software solution, recognized as having the highest quality levels," stated Mohamad Itani, INPLAN's former owner & CEO. "I am convinced the acquisition by Valsoft will open up a concrete growth opportunity and further develop the internationalization of the INPLAN business."

With this latest acquisition, Valsoft now has four companies in the Transport & Logistics industry, along with Navitrans, WiSys and Cadis. Leveraging this network will help INPLAN strengthen its presence in the European market and expand globally. INPLAN management team will stay on board to maintain its stellar reputation as the company grows.

"INPLAN is a great addition to Valsoft and is very complementary to our logistics vertical, enabling our global customers with an end-to-end solution," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating group of Valsoft Corporation. "We, alongside the world-class management team currently in place at the business, will carry on INPLAN's legacy of serving our customers as a long-term partner, while continuing to look for opportunities to grow and expand."

About INPLAN GmbH: Since the company's foundation in 1989, INPLAN has developed standard software solutions for the maritime industry. The development of INPLAN Software is characterized by a high level of user benefits, innovation, and consequent service orientation.

About Valsoft Corporation: Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by David Felicissimo as General Counsel. For INPLAN Gmbh Mr. Jens Linhardt (Rödl & Partner) acted as Legal Counsel and Mr. Francesco Brighenti of Whiteport Capital SA, a Swiss M&A boutique specialized in cross border IT transactions, acted as financial advisor.

