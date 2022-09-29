Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive exploration program on six of the company's projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (see Map 1). Field work by Romios' crew began in early July and continued until mid-September. Assay results are now being received and compiled, and will be reported on when complete. Field observations on some of the claim blocks are very encouraging, particularly those from the Trek South Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect. Many of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle are close to the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag project held by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

Romios' VP of Exploration Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "we are very pleased that the first ever IP-MT survey has been successfully completed on the Trek South porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect, and a 3D model is now being generated of this significant target. Romios' 2022 work in the Golden Triangle also resulted in the discovery of numerous, often substantial, quartz veins near historic gold showings on several properties and we look forward to receiving and evaluating those results soon."

Stephen Burega, President and CEO, stated, "The 3D modelling will be key to opening conversations with potential funding partners for the Trek South prospect. Management has been cultivating numerous contacts to initiate their review/assessment of the potential at Trek South. We are looking forward to correlating these results with the mineralized surface exposures, and to sharing more in the near future once the modelling is competed."

Highlights:

Trek South: An ALPHA IPTM survey totalling 5.6 km was completed by Simcoe Geoscience on 3 lines up to 2.3 km long across the >1 km wide, locally mineralized Trek South porphyry-style alteration system. The IP survey was designed to detect potential sulphide mineralization to a depth of ~600 metres. After an initial inspection of these results the go-ahead was given for a Magnetotelluric Survey (MT) along one of the IP lines. MT is capable of detecting mineralization well beyond the limits of the IP survey, to depths >10 km. The combined IP-MT results are now being processed and interpreted in detail by Romios' consulting geophysicists and will be reported on separately in the near future. Our partner, Simcoe Geoscience, is currently working on 1D and 2D modelling from the IP, and Phoenix Geoscience is preparing the 3D modelling.

North East Claims: Located 300 metres north of the Galore Creek access route and <2 km from the proposed mill site. Mapping and prospecting by Romios personnel in 2021 located the highest grade and most diverse suite of mineralized boulders ever found on the claims, including quartz vein material that assayed 9.4 g/t Au. The 2022 work focussed on additional mapping and sampling in the vicinity of this mineralized boulder in an effort to locate the bedrock source. Assays are pending.

Burt Claim: An initial field visit was made to Romios' new BURT claim located 4 km south of the historic Johnny Mt. gold mine and 8 km SW of the old Snip gold mine. The claim covers a number of old showings including the "Burton", a 5 metre wide quartz vein that has assayed up to 4 g/t Au and 72 g/t Ag in limited historic sampling. Due to weather conditions, the crew was unable to access this particular showing but mapping and sampling to the west located a number of copper-bearing quartz veins. Assays are pending.

Rugged Claim: A brief field visit was also made to Romios' new RUGGED claim located 70 km north of Galore Creek and 25 km SW of the community of Telegraph Creek. The claim covers ~one-half of a 4 km wide syenite-pyroxenite intrusion believed to be a prime target for an alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-PGE system. Previous workers have located Cu-Au-Ag-PGE mineralization here assaying up to 3.2 g/t Au, 1.97% Cu, 10 g/t Ag and 1.36 g/t Pt+Pd. Romios' examination of the claim was cut short by incoming bad weather but copper stained pyroxenite was located and sampled (0.2% Cu and 0.17 g/t Au). A thorough exploration program is considered warranted here.





PHOTO 1: Chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) covered fractures on boulder along Trek South IP survey line.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_photo1rg.jpg.

North West Claims: Located 10 km west of Galore Creek, they were explored to follow-up the discovery of gold bearing quartz veins in 2021 (5 - 9 g/t Au) and 2010 (16.5 g/t Au). Numerous additional veins were located at this latter site and several large veins up to 1.2 m wide were discovered elsewhere this season, some with visible copper mineralization. Assays are pending.

Red Line Claims: An extensive mapping and sampling program was undertaken on Romios' Red Line claims located 32 km north of the historic Eskay Creek Au-Ag mine and believed to be within the same geological setting. This work was financed by Copperhead Resources which has an option to earn a 75% interest in the property. The mapping was conducted by an expert in the local stratigraphy and his report is expected shortly.





PHOTO 2: Newly discovered copper-stained quartz vein, ~70 cm wide, North West Claims

To view an enhanced version of Photo 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_photo2rg.jpg.

Burega continued, "the discovery of additional quartz veins of substantial size on the North West claims in the vicinity of historic showings was another highlight of the summer program. Romios personnel also completed several weeks of exploration work on three of our projects in NW Ontario and a summary of that work will be forthcoming shortly."

QA/QC

The samples discussed in this document were grab and chip samples considered representative of the outcrops, veins and boulders being sampled. They were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories in Terrace and Vancouver, BC for assay and multi-element analyses. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented to ensure reliable assay results by inserting alternating blanks and commercial assay standards at every 10th position in the sample series.





Map 1: Location of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle, NW British Columbia

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_map1rg.jpg.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious-and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid Nevada claims covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Project in BC.

