Luma Financial Technologies Broadens Relationship with Morningstar to Bring Canadian Structured Products Data to Morningstar Advisor Workstation Subscribers

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma"), an independent, multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, announced they have signed an agreement with Morningstar, launching Canadian structured products data within Morningstar® Advisor WorkstationSM today.

"Transparency is the key to unlocking suitability and a more comfortable investing experience when it comes to transacting with structured products," said Todd Dilatush, Director of National Sales for Luma. "By supplying Morningstar with our expansive Canadian structured product data, we hope to continue helping financial professionals in bringing forward solutions that fit their clients' individual risk profiles. We're thrilled to take the next step in our relationship with Morningstar and can't wait for what might be in store next as we continue to drive transformation within the industry."

Luma's comprehensive Canadian product detail pages are now available to Morningstar Advisor Workstation subscribers. Advisors and other financial professionals who use Morningstar Advisor Workstation can analyze, manage, and allocate structured products in an overall client portfolio context.

"We're delighted to further offer our Advisor Workstation users access to transparent structured product data in order to help investors make better informed decisions and drive the use of more suitable investment decisions that match client objectives. As the popularity of structured products continues to grow in Canada, we're excited to evolve our relationship with Luma and bring exciting features to our customers to help empower investor success," said Scott Mackenzie, President and CEO of Morningstar Canada.

Luma and Morningstar first collaborated this past March when the availability of U.S. structured product data for Advisor Workstation subscribers was announced. Additionally, with Luma recently expanding its presence into Canada, the availability of Canadian structured product data for Advisor Workstation subscribers was a natural next step. Work is underway to develop analytical features for Canadian structured products on Advisor Workstation to enable subscribers to see the overall portfolio impact a Canadian structure product could have on an individual client's portfolio.

Luma's award-winning platform was built on the foundation of objectivity and transparency to best aid financial professionals when it comes to comparing, selecting, customizing, pricing, and tracking the broadest range of structured products. As a buyside-centric application, the Luma platform is a turnkey solution that can easily be tailored to match specific compliance and business processes of any firm.

For more information on Luma's structured products and annuity solutions, visit https://lumafintech.com/.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of Luma, a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn, create, order, and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, structured annuities, and more.

Founded in 2011, Luma is an independent structured product platform in the U.S. market, used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks to automate and optimize the full process lifecycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. Luma is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product, thus providing teams with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma's website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Morningstar Research, Inc. and Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar Research, Inc. is a Canadian subsidiary of Chicago-based Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately US$253 billion in assets under advisement and management as of June 30, 2022. The company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

