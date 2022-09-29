Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Christopher Drysdale as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective immediately. Mr. Drysdale replaces Daniel Whittaker, who will assume the position of Executive Chairman.

This appointment will allow Antler to continue building and expanding on its business. In March 2022, Antler announced that it had entered into an agreement with Sherpa Resource Holdings Ltd to form a new corporation, the "Project Generator", to generate exploration opportunities and projects.

Mr. Whittaker stated, "Chris has played a critical role in the growth of Antler in Africa, assembling our outstanding team, finding and negotiating new acquisitions and directing our exploration programs. This new role is a recognition of his contribution and I look forward to working with him closely in the future, particularly on the Onkoshi projects and others."

Mr. Drysdale added, "I appreciate the opportunity to lead Antler as the Company continues to explore its current projects and develop its growing exploration portfolio that is geared for discovery. The Company is looking to create a long-term business model that has a varied offering, whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to the potential of discovery and exploration ventures. We are exceptionally well-positioned for growth, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Dan and the Antler team have managed to build over the years."

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia, Zambia and Africa. Antler's Erongo Gold Project covers areas of the Navachab-Damara Belt, which shares geological similarities to the areas containing the known Namibian Gold mines (QKR's Navachab and B2 Gold's Otjikoto) as well as Osino's recent Twin Hills discovery. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure.

The Company continues to assess new opportunities to expand its African portfolio. Further details are available on the Company's website at www.antlergold.com.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the vesting and expiry of options granted. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO at +264 81 220 2439.

