Seeking.com: SEEKING.COM ANNOUNCES NEW "VIBES" FEATURE

Vibes Video and Photo is the fastest way to get noticed and make better, instant connections

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's largest elite dating site, Seeking.com, has launched a new feature to enhance the member experience that bridges the divide between online, and real-life connections: Vibes. Following more than two years of quarantining and restrictions on public gatherings, online dating has seen a drastic increase in usage as people want to start actively dating in real life, not through screens. Vibes will make meeting those dates easier and faster than ever. The new video and photo feature will allow members to post and see what potential matches are doing in real time, a truly authentic representation with no editing allowed prior to uploading. Vibes will be public to members of interest for 24 hours, encouraging members to act quick to make their match.

Vibes was born out of a recent poll of members. More than 70% of respondents said that a new video feature would encourage them to engage with more members. Additionally, 65% of members polled shared that a video feature would make them feel safer prior to meeting in person for the first time.

The newly added Vibes allows members to share their favorite moments and hobbies through videos and photos in real time, creating more opportunities to find better matches and start more conversations. While you can set multiple locations for your profile, Vibes can only be seen by members in a 250-mile radius from your primary location.

"Our team is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to enhance connections," says CEO Ruben Buell about the newest feature. "Vibes are a great way to find new matches quickly, spark a conversation, to break the ice, and to share personal moments and milestones."

Above everything else, Seeking promotes immediate authenticity, and being upfront. Vibes gives members the opportunity to put themselves out there, to show what they're about, and to invite people in to see who they are, firsthand.

About Seeking.com

With more than 40 million members worldwide,Seeking.comis an online dating community where singles are encouraged to find real and honest relationships that fit their lifestyle. Founded by Brandon Wade in 2006, SeekingArrangement was a new concept in the dating industry, where intellect and success became the new "hot." In 2022, Seeking announced a major rebrand, ditching the sugar and relaunching as the largest platform for success-minded individuals.

Seeking has partnered with UrSafeandFreedomLightto make dating safer and work to prevent sex trafficking, while also offering background check verifications for users, two-factor authentication to safeguard information and dedicated 24-hour customer service.

Vibes will roll out in beta across the U.S and U.K from September 29, with further global markets scheduled for late 2022.

