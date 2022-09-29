Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 29
TO: Company Announcements
FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
DATE:29 September 2022
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:
Hugh Scott-Barrett was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc on 29 September 2022 which is listed on Euronext Dublin.
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051