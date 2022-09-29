Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

TO: Company Announcements

FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE:29 September 2022

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Hugh Scott-Barrett was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc on 29 September 2022 which is listed on Euronext Dublin.



All enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051

