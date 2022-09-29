SKYGROUND is a fully independent group of fintech companies.

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - When Alexander and Konstantin Oelfke - both of whom have decades of experience across the business, fintech, and investment worlds - noticed a disconnect in access between investors and certain financial and technology products, they immediately set about finding a solution. Now, the brothers are pleased to announce the launch of SKYGROUND (https://www.skyground.group/) - a fintech solution that creates real access to the capital markets with an innovative network of companies and brands.

Konstantin, who has an extensive background in corporate finance, operational excellence, project management, and employee engagement, explains, "We noticed that for the average person, there was no real access to certain financial technologies, and when products were available, the prices were high. Additionally, even really transparent investment vehicles can obscure the full picture. That needed to change, and we were the ones who could do it."

Alexander, with a different background and knowledge base, perfectly complements what his brother brings to the table. He is highly experienced in financial structuring, business development, online marketing, user acquisition, trading and risk management.

Together, they have the knowledge and background required to cover all aspects of a successful fintech company, backed by a strong and trusted team with experience from a range of related industries.

SKYGROUND uses innovative, stable, and secure technology to provide individuals and businesses access to financial markets and products by offering various services tailored to what clients need. These include services such as fund distribution, banking, and trading.

On a mission to make the elite funds business more accessible, they are offering a range of investments for the B2C market, by working closely with clients to structure an ideal investment vehicle and assist with the required procedures involved with setup, raising capital and B2C distribution.

Another project in the SKYGROUND ecosystem is the development of a digital bank with full access to banking, investments, and wealth management products. This will include mobile banking and trading, digital wealth management, and financial assistance in one product.

Initially, the primary focus for SKYGROUND will be the development of its client-centric trading infrastructure, which grants users access to a broad range of financial products. This includes trading and investment across global markets and B2B and B2C products. In addition, the platform has an agile licensing and operational structure that allows SKYGROUND to easily onboard clients and partners worldwide.

SKYGROUND B2B is an end-to-end turnkey solution which provides a complete trading set-up with MetaTrader 4/5 white label, Copy Trading and Web Trader. On top of that, there's additional services such as marketing, PSP introductions and onboardings, company set-up, and support with the licensing process. It is a client-centric trading platform that grants users access to a broad range of financial products.

The result is a one-stop-shop with quick and easy entry to the Forex markets using best-in-class technology and processes that are proven to work. An all-in-one package of software solutions and services that keeps costs low and lets users easily and quickly launch a new FOREX brokerage within weeks.

Alexander adds, "Our goal is to enable our clients to be self-sufficient. We will do this by providing secure access to financial markets and the tools to capitalize on possibilities. Our holistic approach and creative thinking will result in significant benefits for our clients long into the future. SKYGROUND will continue to be a source of inspiration, new experiences, and discoveries."

More information on SKYGROUND, its platform, services, and offerings, can be found on its website https://www.skyground.group/.

SKYGROUND Services Ltd. is an independent group of fintech companies. Its innovative network consists of brands and companies that create synergies and operate in a progressive manner. The group benefits from deep market knowledge and investments in profitable business enterprises, including partnerships. As a strong partner, the group ensures its portfolio companies have all the support to keep focused and achieve their business vision. The goal is to create real access to the capital market by providing clients with the tools to navigate easily and efficiently to capitalize on their financial possibilities. SKYGROUND uses innovative, stable, and secure technology to provide individuals and businesses access to financial markets and products by offering various services tailored to what the client needs. These include services and products such as fund distribution, banking, and trading.

