The Social Medium unveils its new storefront office space located on Rue Molière, Paris which serves as the company's headquarters, built to showcase the latest and exquisite items from their clients. The building is in the 1st arrondissement of Paris, next to the iconic Fontaine Molière, beside the Palais Royal, Tuileries and the famous Louvre Museum.

The new office space consists of a 40 Sq m showroom and an industry-standard 50 Sq m photo studio. Their showroom displays products from their clients like premium skin care and beauty brands, perfumes and art works amongst others. It's a room used to commemorate the repeat patronage of their clients.

"The Social Medium office space was opened to enable our clients to easily locate us. We also needed to have an in-house state-of-the-art studio space to create exceptional content for our customer base," Jessie Chase, CEO and founder of The Social Medium, stated.

Content creation is carried out at the fully equipped photo studio. It contains gadgets like studio lights, tripod stands, a green screen, different coloured backdrops and props. The multipurpose studio space is used to capture the products of their clients and it is also available for rent. They use it for photoshoots, video shoots and recording podcasts. The Social Medium has an in-house photographer, videographer and editor.

In addition to this, the building has a wellness room to cater to the overall well-being of the company's employees and visitors. It contains health amenities like the HigherDOSE Infrared PEMF Go Mat, LED Red Light Mask and other relaxation machines. They employ the use of an expert health and fitness coach to guide people on how to safely use the equipment.

Commenting on the new office space, Jessie Chase said, "We are very excited to open our doors to our existing and potential clients. The space was tastefully built and furnished to reflect The Social Medium brand. We also took into consideration the customer experience we want people to feel when they walk inside our office. It's intentionally located next to monumental structures and famous landmarks because I want people to get a feel of the beautiful city when moving to and from our office building."

About The Social Medium

The Social Medium is a social media agency founded by Jessie Chase in 2021. They provide digital services centered on every facet of video and image content creation. Their team of experienced digital media experts provide social media services tailored to the unique needs of their clientele base which cuts across various industries.

Media Contact

Business Name: The Social Medium

Contact Person: Jessie Chase

Email: jj@thesocialmedium.com

Website: www.thesocialmedium.com

