WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 28 September 2022 (the 'Grant Date') the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') and Listing Rule 9.4.2 to a PDMR as set out below.

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 123.8 pence, being the closing market price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date.

Number of Option Price Award PDMR Shares under option LTIP Mark George 454,362 nil Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award - Tranche 1 Mark George 101,216 nil Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award - Tranche 2 Mark George 46,898 nil

The options granted under the LTIP will vest on 28 September 2025 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. The options granted under the Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award will vest on 9 September 2023 (Tranche 1) and 25 March 2024 (Tranche 2). Further details can be found in the Wickes Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2021.

Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period. If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the Normal Vesting Date (or, where Shares under an Option are subject to a Holding Period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the Holding Period or the date of exercise of the Option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe

Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

Notification of Dealing Forms

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark George 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan and Listing Rule 9.4.2 Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP1.238 454,362 (LTIP) GBP1.238 101,216 (LR 9.4.2) GBP1.238 46,898 (LR 9.4.2) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP1.238 602,476 GBP745,865.29 e) Date of the transaction 28 September 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

