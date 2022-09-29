Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Stuttgart
29.09.22
08:04 Uhr
1,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.09.2022 | 18:07
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 28 September 2022 (the 'Grant Date') the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') and Listing Rule 9.4.2 to a PDMR as set out below.

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 123.8 pence, being the closing market price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date. 

Number of 
                                   Option Price 
Award                    PDMR    Shares 
 
                             under option 
LTIP                     Mark George 454,362   nil 
Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award - Tranche 1 Mark George 101,216   nil 
Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award - Tranche 2 Mark George 46,898    nil

The options granted under the LTIP will vest on 28 September 2025 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. The options granted under the Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award will vest on 9 September 2023 (Tranche 1) and 25 March 2024 (Tranche 2). Further details can be found in the Wickes Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2021.

Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period. If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the Normal Vesting Date (or, where Shares under an Option are subject to a Holding Period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the Holding Period or the date of exercise of the Option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe

Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

Notification of Dealing Forms 

1         Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)        Name              Mark George 
2         Reason for the notification 
a)        Position/Status         PDMR 
b)        Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
         Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
         or auction monitor 
a)        Name              Wickes Group plc 
b)        LEI               213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
         Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
         conducted 
         Description of the financial 
                         Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
         instrument, 
a) 
         type of instrument 
                         ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
         Identification code 
b)        Nature of the transaction    Grant of options under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan and 
                         Listing Rule 9.4.2 
 
                         Price(s)                 Volume(s) 
c)        Price(s) and volume (s)     GBP1.238                  454,362 (LTIP) 
                         GBP1.238                  101,216 (LR 9.4.2) 
                         GBP1.238                  46,898 (LR 9.4.2) 
         Aggregated information 
 
                         Aggregate           Aggregate  Aggregate 
d)        -Aggregated volume 
                         Price             Volume    Total 
 
         -Price             GBP1.238            602,476   GBP745,865.29 
e)        Date of the transaction     28 September 2022 
f)        Place of the transaction    XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  191467 
EQS News ID:  1453613 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453613&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2022 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.