Vicapsys Life Sciences Inc: ViCapsys Life Sciences Appoints Three New Board Members

Mr. Richard Rosenblum, Dr. Colleen Delaney, and Mr. Charles Farrahar Appointed to the Board of Directors

Bring a Combined 75 Years of Financial and Pharmaceutical Expertise

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / ViCapsys Life Sciences, Inc., (OTC PINK:VICP) ("ViCapsys" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Mr. Richard Rosenblum, Dr. Colleen Delaney, and Mr. Charles Farrahar to the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 22, 2022. In conjunction with these additions, Dr. John Potts and Mr. Michael Yurkowsky will be resigning from the Board of Directors. Dr. Potts will remain a board observer and advisor to ViCapsys.

"I am very pleased to announce the addition of Richard, Colleen, and Charles to the ViCapsys Board of Directors," said Federico Pier, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ViCapsys. "The trio brings significant financial and pharmaceutical experience that will be complementary to our existing board. Their insights will be critical to leading our organization at this transformational time. We would also like to extend our appreciation to Dr. John Potts and Michael Yurkowsky, who will be resigning from the Board of Directors after serving the Company for eight and three years, respectively. I want to thank them for their dedication to ViCapsys."

Mr. Rosenblum, Dr. Delaney, and Mr. Farrahar jointly added, "This is a pivotal time for ViCapsys as the Company looks to accelerate its strategic plan to achieve beneficial therapies for patients around the world by leveraging natural pathways in a localized manner. ViCapsys' proprietary CXCL12 technology will position the Company to improve conditions for patients in a broad range of therapeutic areas as this technology has multiple applications. ViCapsys is currently focused on curing Type I diabetes, and we look forward to collaborating with management and other members of the board to support this mission."

Mr. Richard Rosenblum is Innovative Payment Solutions Inc.'s President, Chief Financial Officer, and Director, and has served in these roles since July 22, 2021. Mr. Rosenblum has served on the Board of H-Cyte since February 1, 2022. Since its founding in 1994, Richard has served as Chief Executive Officer and Principal at Harborview Capital Advisors LLC which provides strategic advisory services in the areas of capital formation, merchant banking and management consulting. Mr. Rosenblum is the owner of Harborview Property Management where he invests and manages domestic and international commercial real-estate, and multi-family real-estate assets. From 2008 to 2014, Mr. Rosenblum was a Director, President, and Executive Chairman of Alliqua Biomedical Inc. which developed and marketed hydrogel manufacturing technology in the wound care sector. His philanthropic and community-centered activities include being a founding board member of the Dr. David Feit Memorial Foundation (DFM), which for over 15 years raised money for the benefit and support of youth activities. Since 2018, Mr. Rosenblum has served on the Board of Directors of the Chilton Hospital Foundation. Mr. Rosenblum graduated Summa Cum Laude from SUNY Buffalo with a B.A. in Finance & Accounting.

Dr. Colleen Delaney is the Scientific Founder, Chief Scientific Officer, and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Deverra Therapeutics, Inc., a cellular therapy company focused on the development of universal donor, off-the-shelf cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and other critical diseases. Additionally, Dr. Delaney is a stem cell transplant physician and an Affiliate and former Professor of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Clinical Research Division, where she was Physician Investigator (PI) of an NIH/government funded laboratory and where she established and became the Director of the Program in Cord Blood Transplant and Cord Blood Research at the Fred Hutch/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Dr. Delaney's research interests focus on the development of methods to expand the number of umbilical cord blood stem cells and to then direct these cells to further differentiate into mature blood and immune cells for clinical application. She has more than 20 years of experience in the development of cord blood derived allogeneic cell therapies from bench to bedside and is an inventor on numerous patents. Dr. Delaney received her MSc from Oxford University, her MD from Harvard Medical School, and is the recipient of numerous awards, including the prestigious Damon Runyon Foundation Clinical Investigator Award; the Dr. Ali Al-Johani Award in recognition of exemplary clinical medical care and compassion to patients and families; the Seattle Business Journal's Leaders in Health Care Award for Outstanding Medical Research; and the Seattle American Women in Science's Award for the Scientific Advancement and Leadership in STEM.

Mr. Charles "Charlie" Farrahar is a Certified Public Accountant with over 30 years of managerial finance, administration, human resource, investor relations, and risk management experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors. Mr. Farrahar served as the Chief Financial Officer of ViCapsys from its inception in 2014 through its merger with SSGI to become a public entity. He has served as CFO for several small biotech startups in various stages of development and has been involved with their exits or mergers. Currently he serves as CFO for a privately-held biotech company headquartered in Rochester, MN that licenses a platform technology from Mayo Clinic. In addition to his prior work with ViCapsys, Mr. Farrahar was the CFO of Credit Depot Corp, Medovex Corp, and Roadie Inc. Mr. Farrahar received his B.B.A. in Accounting from Georgia State University.

About ViCapsys Life Sciences

ViCapsys Life Sciences, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers. For more information, please visit https://vicapsys.com/.

Investor Contact

Alpha IR Group

VICP@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: ViCapsys Life Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718244/ViCapsys-Life-Sciences-Appoints-Three-New-Board-Members