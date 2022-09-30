TOKYO, Sept 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will exhibit a technology and business showcase of its latest innovations and vision for Fujitsu Uvance at "CEATEC 2022," the annual cutting-edge IT & comprehensive electronics exhibition at Makuhari Messe (Chiba Prefecture, Japan) from October 18 to October 21, 2022. Fujitsu's booth will be located in Hall 8 of the venue.Fujitsu will reveal how it can address customers' business challenges and contribute to the solution of societal issues through an exploration of three major themes: "supporting society," "supporting the economy," and "supporting daily life." Visitors will see in detail how these themes ultimately contribute to the realization of Fujitsu's vision for "Fujitsu Uvance," a portfolio of global solutions to realize a sustainable world.Highlights of Fujitsu's exhibit this year will include a traffic optimization project to reduce CO2 emissions leveraging social digital twin technology based on actual traffic data from London, as well as an interactive space where participants can analyze their golf skills with Fujitsu's 3D sensing technology for marker-less analysis and digitalization of complex movements.CEATEC 2022 will center on the following theme: "Facilitating the realization of Society 5.0, designed to further economic development and the solution of social problems, people, technology, and information from all industries and sectors will gather to envision the future through 'co-creation.'" CEATEC 2022 promises to deliver participants a dynamic, hybrid event experience, offering for the first time ever a combination of in-person and virtual elements. In addition to its booth, Fujitsu will also offer visitors the chance to experience its technologies and use cases as part of CEATEC's virtual event from October 1 to October 31, 2022.Registration (in person & virtual event): www.ceatec.com/en/Outline of the exhibitionFirst zone: "Supporting society"- Social Digital Twin (1) - creating a living digital model of society as a wholeFujitsu will showcase a traffic optimization project to create simulations to reduce urban CO2 emissions based on traffic data from London. This technology leverages converging technologies (2) to make highly accurate predictions of human behavior and create digital reproductions of society to visualize future actions and possible risks, and to support the formulation of various countermeasures.In the "Supporting society" zone, Fujitsu further plans to present data-driven initiatives to improve equipment maintenance for private enterprises.Second zone: "Supporting the economy"- Realizing smart monozukuri and 3D future factories with Cyber Physical System (CPS) (3)Fujitsu will present manufacturing processes from planning to production in the virtual domain. Fujitsu also offers participants VR experiences of smart monozukuri and future factories realized with CPS.Realizing smart monozukuri and 3D future factories represents an initiative of "Sustainable Manufacturing," one of the Key Focus Areas of Fujitsu Uvance to achieve growth through the coexistence of people and the earth.- Creating a future connected by 5GFocusing on future work styles, Fujitsu will showcase a work style reform project that utilizes 5G and video based high-precision positioning technology as part of its initiatives to digitize the workplace for labor saving and automation.Third Zone: "Supporting daily life"- Motion analysis with human digital twin technology to enhance daily lifeFujitsu will present its 3D sensing technology for marker-less analysis and digitalization of complex human body movements (4) that is also utilized in Fujitsu's proprietary sensing technology for real-time quantification of athletes' movements. Using this technology, Fujitsu will further offer participants the chance to analyze their golf swings at the venue.- Unified commerce for consumer-friendly recommendationsFujitsu will further offer participants the opportunity to experience unified commerce (5), a new type of purchasing experience where individual customers receive personalized recommendations via a smartphone app during daily shopping.This project represents an initiative of "Consumer Experience," one of the key focus areas of Fujitsu Uvance to support a variety of personalized purchasing experiences.CEATEC 2022 event overview1. PeriodIn person event: October 18, 2022 (Tuesday) to October 21, 2022 (Friday)10:00 to 17:00 JSTVirtual event: October 1, 2022 (Saturday) - October 31 (Monday)2. Venue (in person event):Makuhari Messe, 2-1 Nakase, Mihama Ward, Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture 261-0023, Japan; Fujitsu booth: Hall 83. CEATEC official website:details of the event will be released on the following website: https://www.ceatec.com/en/.Prior application via the official website is required.4. Fujitsu CEATEC 2022 website:https://event.jp.fujitsu.com/ceatec/ (in Japanese)Outline virtual eventThe virtual event will feature an overview of Fujitsu Uvance.(1) Social Digital Twin:A group of technologies to digitally reproduce the relationships and connections between people, goods, the economy and society to offer a simulation, prediction and decision making environment in which to solve diverse and complex social issues.(2) Converging technologies:Advanced technologies that combine computer sciences and knowledge from the humanities and social sciences, aiming to solve diverse and complex issues.(3) Cyber Physical System:A system that collects data in the real (physical) world and provides feedback on the results and values of analysis in cyberspace to achieve a high-level fusion of physical and cyber technologies for solving societal issues.(4) 3D sensing technology for marker-less analysis and digitalization of complex human body movements:A technique used in the visual field to record the movement of the human body as digital information without using markers.(5) Unified commerce:A marketing method that adds real-time elements to the omnichannel strategy utilizing multiple channels.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.