Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces that the Board of Directors held on September 29, 2022, under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Charles Naouri, has unanimously appointed, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, Mr Alexis Ravalais as Chief Executive Officer of Rallye in place of Mr Franck Hattab, who is called upon to take on new salaried position within the Euris group. These changes are effective as of today.

Mr Alexis Ravalais keeps his position as Board Member of Rallye.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr Franck Hattab for the quality of his work and his commitment to the company.

Alexis Ravalais is a graduate of Audencia Business School and holds a Master's degree in European and International Business Law from Paris-Dauphine University. He started his career in 2011 as an analyst and then manager at Rothschild Cie. He joined the group in 2014 where he was in charge of financing within the Casino Corporate Finance team and in 2017 as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Rallye. Since January 2022, he has been Advisor to the Chairman of Euris in charge of strategic participations. He is also the permanent representative of Matignon Diderot at the Board of Directors of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005900/en/

Contacts:

PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr