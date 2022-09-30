India-based Emmvee has unveiled its Sapphire line of glass-to-glass bifacial modules, with power outputs ranging from 530 W to 545 W. The modules are built with 144 mono PERC half cells and 10 busbars.From pv magazine India Karnataka-based Emmvee has unveiled its Sapphire series glass-to-glass bifacial modules at Renewable Energy India Expo 2022. The modules are available in power outputs ranging from 530 W to 545 W, with conversion efficiencies between 20.52% and 21.10% under standard temperature conditions. At low irradiance (200 W/m2, 25 degree Celsius and AM1.5), the module purportedly has ...

