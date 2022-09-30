Das Instrument CTX US1773761002 CITRIX SYSTEMS DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument CTX US1773761002 CITRIX SYSTEMS DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument ABJA US0003752047 ABB LTD ADR/1 SF 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument ABJA US0003752047 ABB LTD ADR/1 SF 2,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument ZUO JP3351200005 SHIZUOKA BK LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument ZUO JP3351200005 SHIZUOKA BK LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument CGOB US8580981061 STEEL CONNECT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument CGOB US8580981061 STEEL CONNECT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument ABJ CH0012221716 ABB LTD. NA SF 0,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument ABJ CH0012221716 ABB LTD. NA SF 0,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument DUR US2644115055 DUKE REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument DUR US2644115055 DUKE REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument MV9A US02364W2044 AMERICA MOVIL A ADR/20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022The instrument MV9A US02364W2044 AMERICA MOVIL A ADR/20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2022Das Instrument IM11 FR0013470168 IMPLANET SA EO 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022The instrument IM11 FR0013470168 IMPLANET SA EO 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2022Das Instrument R1Y AU000000CE10 CALIMA ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument R1Y AU000000CE10 CALIMA ENERGY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument 4RMA US74933X2036 RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument 4RMA US74933X2036 RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument 64Q0 CA36468K1049 GAMELANCER GAMING CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument 64Q0 CA36468K1049 GAMELANCER GAMING CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022Das Instrument XE4 GB0002892528 SURFACE TRANSF PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022The instrument XE4 GB0002892528 SURFACE TRANSF PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2022Das Instrument 85X0 SE0016276752 BIOEXTRAX AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022The instrument 85X0 SE0016276752 BIOEXTRAX AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022