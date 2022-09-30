Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US3999091008 GF4 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
