Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

US3999091008 GF4 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

