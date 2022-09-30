DJ Demand Rising for Radix's Native Token XRD as More Top-Tier Exchanges Announce Trading Pairs

Demand Rising for Radix's Native Token XRD as More Top-Tier Exchanges Announce Trading Pairs NEWS RELEASE BY RADIX Download multimedia Jersey, Channel Islands | September 29, 2022 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Radix, a smart contract platform for asset-oriented DeFi, has announced that its native cryptocurrency token XRD is now listed on major exchanges including Bitmart, WhiteBIT, and LBANK with KuCoin and HitBTC coming soon. The XRD token is available to trade, with key token pairs including XRD/BTC and XRD/USDT already up and running. The listings mark yet another big milestone for Radix, a project that's pursuing a radically different approach to DeFi to power the next generation of decentralized applications. The Radix Network has enjoyed stellar growth over the past year. Although it launched in the middle of one of the harshest crypto winters to date, Radix has seen more than 7X growth in transaction volume on its network, while the number of active wallets with at least 2,000 XRD has grown by 52%. Added to that, there are now more than 81,300 active wallets up and running on the network, up from just 11,600 at the start of the year. Radix is a full-stack solution for DeFi. It includes Radix Engine, the world's first programmable "DeFi Engine" with native asset features; and Scrypto, an asset-oriented programming language based on Rust, which promises a greatly enhanced developer experience. The listing of XRD on multiple top-tier crypto exchanges comes in the wake of Babylon Alphanet, the latest major milestone on the journey to Babylon Mainnet, which is when smart contracts written in Scrypto will be live and in production. Babylon Alphanet is stage two of a staggered release schedule that's designed to get developers working with new Babylon DeFi capabilities, and test the smooth rollout of multiple interrelated technologies, protocols, and interfaces before they move onto mainnet. The approach ensures those who are building on Radix will have time to migrate smoothly, while providing the rapidly growing community of Scrypto developers with the time they need to plan and test their own decentralized application launches and help bootstrap the wider Radix DeFi ecosystem when Babylon launches. Radix's impressive growth numbers highlight the excitement that DeFi developers and savvy crypto participants have in its network, future potential, and anticipated ability to scale DeFi to a global level. Now that the Babylon Alphanet is up and running, the newly listed exchange partners are expecting dramatic growth in demand for XRD as Radix conquers another major milestone on the road to Babylon mainnet. "I'm thrilled to see how the project is accelerating, but I can't say that I'm surprised", said Andy Jarrett, CEO of Radix Tokens Jersey, Limited. "We spent the last 8 years building and refining a complete DeFi stack to support a USD400 trillion economy, so it's rewarding to see so many in the crypto community experience the Radix Revelation and join the movement." About Radix Radix is an asset-oriented smart contract platform, purpose-built to support a USD400 trillion network. Radix offers a full-stack for Decentralized Finance, without breaking atomic composability. If you know what that means, you know it's a big deal. Backed by 8 years of research, testing, and focused development, Radix has a global community of thousands and a network value over USD500 million. To learn more, visit www.radixdlt.com.

