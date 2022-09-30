DJ AC MILAN x MonkeyLeague NFT Auction Article and Post

AC Milan AC MILAN x MonkeyLeague NFT Auction Article and Post 30-Sep-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AC MILAN x MonkeyLeague NFT Auction Article and Post NEWS RELEASE BY MONKEYLEAGUE Download multimedia Tel Aviv Israel | September 29, 2022 10:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time Coming off our massive strategic partnership with Serie A reigning champions, AC Milan, we are excited to announce the first release of AC Milan MonkeyPlayer NFT game assets up for auction on October 6th, 2022 at Magic Eden! Live 4 Hour Auction October 6th from 2 - 6 PM UTC on Magic Eden As mentioned in our partnership announcement, AC Milan has been an iconic Club throughout the history of soccer (football) with legendary players. A constant football powerhouse, their international trophies and 19 league titles make the Rossoneri one of the most successful clubs in the world. Within Italy alone, AC Milan are the reigning Serie A champions. With nineteen league titles, five Coppa Italia wins, and seven Supercoppa Italiana wins, AC Milan remains a powerhouse in international football. This specific auction includes 16 super Limited Edition Retro AC Milan Monkey NFTs that pay homage to AC Milan's 1993/ 94 & 1995/96 teams! AC Milan's 1993-94 team brought three trophies home during this season, including the Serie A (their 3rd consecutive), the Supercoppa Italiana, and the UEFA Champions League, while also achieving runner-up status in the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. Their 1995-96 season was a legendary one, where greats like Ambrosini, Coco, and Locatelli all made their debuts for the first team. That year AC Milan had built their team back up and came into the season strong, with a title race that was neck-and-neck until the end where they won the Serie A! These Retro MonkeyPlayers are the most exclusive and rare AC Milan Monkey NFTs with highly rare Appearances and killer game skills and perks! Last but definitely not least, a few of these rare AC Milan Monkey NFTs will come with signed player jerseys and VIP tickets to an AC Milan home match! Be one of the few to own such a collectible and exclusive game asset! About MonkeyLeague: MonkeyLeague is the next-gen web3 esports game that empowers players to Play, Compete, and Earn. MonkeyLeague combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-and-earn soccer game that's easy to learn yet hard to master. Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Medium | Youtube | Uncaged About Magic Eden: Magic Eden is the leading community centric NFT marketplace and your destination for discovery, expression, and ownership across digital cultures. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is driving the next billion users to Web3 by providing a user-friendly platform equipped with powerful minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io. For more educational materials, check out our blog! Contact Details Oren Langberg Oren@monkeyleague.io DOWNLOAD DOWNLOAD ALL

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1453729 30-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453729&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)