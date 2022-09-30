Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Noble Corporation Plc

Please be informed that ordinary shares in the form of 'Share Entitlements' issued by Noble Corporation Plc will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 October 2022. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 --------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation --------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 130,465,712 shares --------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 --------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap --------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 --------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 --------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes --------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ---------------------- 60 Energy 6010 Energy ---------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66