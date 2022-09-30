Anzeige
WKN: 3369 ISIN: DK0060056166 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTFARMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTFARMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2022 | 09:17
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion

The share capital of FirstFarms A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 October
2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060056166           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         FirstFarms            
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 8,180,388 shares (DKK 81,803,880)
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,211,889 shares (DKK 12,118,890)
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  9,392,277 shares (DKK 93,922,770)
--------------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:   DKK 49,21 - 404,306 shares    
            DKK 57,25 - 807,583 shares    
--------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 10              
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      FFARMS              
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     37192              
--------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
