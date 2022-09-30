Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion

The share capital of FirstFarms A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 October 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 8,180,388 shares (DKK 81,803,880) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,211,889 shares (DKK 12,118,890) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 9,392,277 shares (DKK 93,922,770) -------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 49,21 - 404,306 shares DKK 57,25 - 807,583 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66