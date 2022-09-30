Intellias, a global software engineering and digital consulting company, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Digitally Inspired, a fast growing, UK based peer, focusing on the Retail and eCommerce industry.

"I am delighted to welcome the Digitally Inspired team to Intellias. It is symbolic that Intellias' twentieth anniversary coincided with signing an agreement that will help us accelerate our growth, enhance our expertise in retail, and expand our presence in the UK market. Having headquarters nearby London, Digitally Inspired brings us closer to our clients in the UK and opens new opportunities for developing our business in this market", said Vitaly Sedler, CEO and Co-founder of Intellias.

"M&A is a key part of the Intellias growth strategy, aiming to build a large global business, with leading positions in core verticals. This transaction is a major milestone in the execution of this strategy. Besides being a reliable partner and technology expert, Digitally Inspired shares similar values with Intellias, thereby facilitating the integration of the two companies. I am confident that by joining our forces, we will be able to leverage our synergies and strengthen our position as a leading technology partner for digital innovators and top employer", commented Michael Puzrakov, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Intellias.

The Digitally Inspired team will be integrated into the Intellias organisation. Intellias will pay special attention to the integration of Digitally Inspired's corporate culture and values, and introduce new professional growth opportunities for the new joiners. Both parties will also focus on generating added value for clients and unlocking growth synergies.

"Joining Intellias is a historic moment for Digitally Inspired and a unique opportunity to implement large-scale projects together with global leaders across various industries. The existing clients of Digitally Inspired will get access to profound technological and industry expertise of Intellias. Like Intellias, we have always strived to be a reliable partner for our clients and the best employer for our engineers. We are delighted to take this step forward together, opening new opportunities for our colleagues and clients", commented Alexander Goncharuk, Managing Director of Digitally Inspired.

The combined company will exceed 3,000 professionals, significantly expanding Intellias' footprint in the United Kingdom, adding to existing locations in Ukraine, Poland, Germany, United States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Colombia, India, and United Arab Emirates.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations, helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalisation. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe and the US, as well as the MENA and APAC regions, to embrace innovation at scale. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognised by Inc. 5000, and acknowledged in Forbes and the GSA UK Awards. With two decades of experience, Intellias is geared towards ensuring the sustained success of clients on their value journey.

About Digitally Inspired

Digitally Inspired is a fast-growing technology and software engineering consultancy company for enterprise clients. The company's headquarters are in Guildford, United Kingdom. DI provides a full scope of software engineering services and is trusted by its clients to deliver scalable, high-throughput IT systems and mission-critical solutions in retail and e-commerce, as well as healthcare, aviation, and other key verticals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005029/en/

Contacts:

PR

Ben Ralph

Touchdown PR

intellias@touchdownpr.com